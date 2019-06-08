2019 Belmont Stakes: Post positions, updated odds for all 10 horses
A look at the entire field for the final Triple Crown race
The final leg of the American Triple Crown is almost here, and the top two favored horses for the 2019 Belmont Stakes are set to start the race side by side on Belmont Park's 1.5-mile track.
Betting favorite Tacitus has the outside post for this weekend's third jewel, while Preakness Stakes winner War of Will will start from post 9, just inside his fellow contender.
"There were probably no bad posts, but there were some that were better than others, and we got one of them -- especially for our horse," trainer Mark Casse said of War of Will, who landed the rail for both the Preakness and Kentucky Derby, according to BloodHorse. "He's going to be allowed to position himself a little better from the outside."
2019 Belmont Stakes post positions, odds
|Post position
|Horse
|Odds
1
Joevia
15/1
2
Everfast
12/1
3
Master Fencer
11/1
4
Tax
11/1
5
Bourbon War
7/1
6
Spinoff
11/1
7
Sir Winston
7/1
8
Intrepid Heart
5/1
9
War of Will
9/2
10
Tacitus
5/2
