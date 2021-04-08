AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The first-and second-round tee times are out for the 2021 Masters. As usual, Augusta National spread the wealth around proportionately with these threesomes. There will be intrigue off the first tee on the first of four long, wonderful spring days at the first major championship of 2021.

The Masters' return to April has been long anticipated since the rescheduled event went on without a hitch last November. The 88-man field that will take on the course beginning Thursday is star-studded with nearly all of the best golfers in the world competing. That is obvious when looking at the groups as prepared by Augusta National for Round 1 action. Check out our full 2021 Masters coverage guide for information on how to watch live.

The first big-time group that will get going is Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland. Others that follow include really interesting mixing and matching of past champions, amateurs and current starts. Here are some of the ones that stand out from the pack.

Augusta National doesn't really do the mega-groups thing for the first two days, which is nice when you want to spread your attention on the entirety of the tournament. You get a nice amalgamation of so many different types of players at different stages of their careers and a manageable number of golfers (88) instead of trying to squeeze in 156 before the sun sets.

My favorite group is probably the one involving Spieth, who is my pick this week to win. He and Morikawa have been the two best iron players on the planet since Feb. 1. Throw in Cameron Smith, who has finished in the top five in two of the last three Masters, and it's a really exciting trio.

Let's take a look at all 30 groups that will start play on Thursday at the 85th Masters. All times Eastern

2021 Masters tee times, Thursday pairings

8 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

8:12 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli

8:24 a.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

8:26 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb

8:48 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long

9 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd

9:12 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners

9:24 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner

9:36 a.m -- Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

9:48 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer

10:06 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

10:18 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:30 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci

10:42 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

10:54 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

11:06 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Martin Laird

11:18 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

11:30 a.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger

11:42 a.m. -- Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre

11:54 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

12:12 p.m. -- Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

12:24 p.m. -- Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne

12:36 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

12:48 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

1 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer

1:12 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

1:24 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:36 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

1:48 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

2 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

