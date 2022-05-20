TULSA, Okla. -- A fun weekend finish at the 2022 PGA Championship is set over the next two days, but the bite of Southern Hills coupled with the swirling Oklahoma winds ensured that some of the biggest names in the sport will not be in contention for the Wanamaker Trophy this weekend. Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson were among the biggest names to miss the 4-over cut line that settled Friday evening.

Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, was unable in the afternoon to salvage a slow start to his week, following an opening-round 71 with a 75. He becomes the second consecutive World No. 1 golfer to miss the PGA Championship, joining Dustin Johnson, who did so last year at Kiawah Island. Johnson this year fired back-to-back 73s to fall two strokes short of the cut.

In total, only four of the top 25 golfers in the world -- Scheffler, Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Daniel Berger -- wound up missing the weekend cut. However, two of the top five were among that group with Scheffler and Cantlay turning in disappointing performances.

Most notably among those making the cut this week is Tiger Woods, who finished one stroke clear of the line at 3 over through 36 holes. Woods, playing just his second event since a serious car wreck in which he nearly lost his leg, followed a 74 in Round 1 with a 69 in Round 2. When he entered the clubhouse, the 69 was tied for the 11th best round of the day.

Here's a rundown of the other big names who won't be in the mix this weekend along with their respective scores.

2022 PGA Championship notable missed cuts