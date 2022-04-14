The first major is in the books, but many of the top PGA Tour players aren't taking a break yet and will tee off at the 2022 RBC Heritage on Thursday. The Pete Dye-Jack Nicklaus designed course in Hilton Head Island, S.C. is one of the gems of the PGA Tour. That is why five of the world's top 10 players, and many golfers who competed in last week's Masters, are making the short trip over to the coast. The course is challenging, but elite PGA Tour players like Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Cameron Smith should embrace that, and all three finished in the top 10 at Augusta National Golf Club. That is why they are listed as the favorites in the latest 2022 RBC Heritage golf odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Morikawa and Thomas are the 14-1 co-favorites, followed by Smith (16-1). Dustin Johnson (20-1), Patrick Cantlay (20-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (20-1) also are among the top contenders in the RBC Heritage 2022 field.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

At last week's Masters, eight of his 20 picks finished in the top eight, including winner Scottie Scheffler and runner-up Rory McIlroy. In fact, the top four golfers on the final leader board were among his picks. He noted that Scheffler was playing the best of anyone and that he expected him to be a contender. And of course he was, winning his fourth tournament in less than two months.

Gates was also on the money on Shane Lowry, who quietly stormed into a tie for third on Sunday. "Don't overthink it. He's playing phenomenal golf, and that should continue," the expert said of the Irishman.

The golf expert has been on a roll all season. At the Valspar Championship, seven of his picks finished in the top 12. He was on the money at Phoenix, where his five top selections all ended up in the top 10. And he nailed his picks at the Sentry, with four of his top seven picks posting top-five finishes, and he duplicated that at the Hero World Challenge. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

This week at Harbour Town, "Morikawa is a layup," Gates says and he is backing him strongly. The 25-year-old finished fifth at Augusta, his fifth top-five finish in eight events this season. He has been a runner-up twice and has been in the top 10 in six tournaments. He closed out his final round at the Masters by holing out for birdie from the sand, a moment that should give him even more confidence. He is in the top 10 in scoring average, driving accuracy and greens in regulation. He is 31st in strokes gained putting, so he is firing on all cylinders entering the week.

One player the expert isn't as high on this week is Cantlay, who has been in a rut recently. Gates is fading him as the reigning FedEx Cup searches for his first top-10 in two months. He has rounds of 77 and 79 in his past two stroke-play events, missing the cut at the Players and tying for 39th at Augusta. His approach shots have been a major issue, as he is giving himself an average of 39 feet to the hole when he hits the green. He is 81st in greens in regulation (67.5 percent) and 146th in strokes gained approach, and his proximity to the hole ranks 164th.

How to set your 2022 RBC Heritage Fantasy golf rankings

