The 2023 U.S. Open will begin on Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club. The private course in Los Angeles was renovated by renowned course architect Gil Hanse 15 years ago and features an unusual layout with five par-threes and five par-fives. The layout includes a 290-yard, par-three 11th hole, which plays downhill 57 feet and features a sprawling view of downtown Los Angeles over the tree line behind the green. Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world and the 13-2 favorite in the 2023 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook after top-10 finishes in the first two majors this year. Jon Rahm is next in the 2023 U.S. Open field at 8-1 after his Masters win. Brooks Koepka is 17-2 coming off his win at the 2023 PGA Championship.

2023 U.S. Open predictions for Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2023: Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 15. Homa is one of four golfers with multiple PGA Tour wins this season, but he's been up and down since his last victory in January. Since then, he has as many top-10s (five) as finishes outside the top 35. Four of his last six events have seen him finish 43rd or worse.

Then there's the history of Homa at majors in which his performances have been underwhelming. His three career U.S. Open starts have resulted in two missed cuts and a 47th-place finish last year. Homa has just one top-25 across 15 career major starts, and he's failed to break par in 12 of his last 13 rounds at majors. Considering his low odds, there are just too many factors pulling against Homa to invest U.S. Open 2023 bets in him. See who else to fade here.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world. The 2023 U.S. Open will be Scheffler's fourth stint as the World No. 1 and third this year. He has six top-10s over his last seven starts, with the one outlier being an 11th-place finish. However, none of those seven tournaments saw Scheffler's name at the top of the leaderboard at the end.

Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in ball-striking whether it's with the driver or with iron play. However, his fatal flaw comes on the greens, where he ranks just 148th in strokes gained putting. After finishing runner-up at the U.S. Open a year ago, he'll try to do one spot better, and his performance likely hinges on if he can solve his putting woes. See where every golfer finishes here.

On the other hand, the model has examined Jon Rahm's chances to win his second major championship of the season. The 28-year-old Spanish star has been in a back-and-forth all year with Scheffler for the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking and has piled up an impressive seven worldwide wins over the course of the last 15 months.

However, Rahm was admittedly tired coming off his Masters win and hasn't been at his best in recent starts. He finished 16th at the Memorial Tournament earlier this month and was a disappointing 50th at Oak Hill in the 2023 PGA Championship. Yet, he's the 2021 U.S. Open winner and he's been top 25 in this event in his last four starts. See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

2023 U.S. Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +650

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +850

Viktor Hovland +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Justin Thomas +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Cameron Smith +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Jason Day +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Justin Rose +5000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500

Patrick Reed +8500

Adam Scott +9000

Talor Gooch +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Louis Oosthuizen +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Russell Henley +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Mito Pereira +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Keith Mitchell +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Harris English +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Lucas Herbert +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Adrian Meronk +17500

Taylor Moore +17500

Cam Davis +17500

Thomas Pieters +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Austin Eckroat +20000

K.H. Lee +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Harold Varner +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000