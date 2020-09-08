Justin Thomas is your Player of the Year. Well, one of them anyway. On Tuesday, Thomas was named the PGA Player of the Year ahead of Jon Rahm. It's the second time Thomas has won this award, which is not voted on but rather tallied up using a system that includes points for wins, money list position and scoring average.

Dustin Johnson, who matched Thomas with three PGA Tour wins last season, finished fifth.

Justin Thomas -- 66 points Jon Rahm -- 56 Collin Morikawa -- 54 Webb Simpson -- 52 Dustin Johnson -- 42



Johnson finished a surprising fifth here after going T2 at the PGA Championship and winning two of the last three events of the season. Part of the problem is that the PGA of America recognizes the strokes taken at the Tour Championship but not the strokes applied before the tournament starts. Johnson won, but he did not take the fewest strokes at East Lake -- Xander Schauffele did.

Regardless, this is J.T.'s second PGA Player of the Year award. He also won in 2017. Other multiple-time winners include Brooks Koepka (2), Rory McIlroy (2), Nick Price (2), Billy Casper (2), Julius Boros (2), Ben Hogan (4), Jack Nicklaus (5), Tom Watson (6) and Tiger Woods (11). The award dates back to 1948 when Hogan won.

What will be interesting is to see if this is a harbinger for the PGA Tour Player of the Year award. That will be voted on by PGA Tour peers, and it normally aligns with the PGA Player of the Year. Last year was the first time the two were not aligned as Brooks Koepka won PGA Player of the Year and Rory McIlroy took home PGA Tour Player of the Year. Thomas won both in 2017.