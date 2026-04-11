AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2026 Masters has officially arrived with two days of pristine golf remaining at the country's best course. The action continues with the 54 men who avoided the cut line all aiming to make the cut and complete 72 holes at Augusta National Golf Club, as they hope to slide their arms through a green jacket and earn a share of the 2026 Masters purse, which stands at $22.5 million with a variety of prize money payouts.

While only one will be lucky enough to achieve the green jacket, a stacked leaderboard with a historic solo leader has the opportunity to continue upping the ante. Moving Day presents a significant opportunity for the game's best to jockey for position, but all are staring up at Rory McIlroy, who holds a record six-shot lead entering the final 36 holes with his 12 under total marking the best for a defending champion at Augusta National.

The grounds are filled with patrons, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how the likes of McIlroy, Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood play with the pressure ratcheted up. McIlroy is attempting to become the first back-to-back Masters winner since Tiger Woods (2001-02); all he needs to do is maintain his advantage and go wire-to-wire.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2026 Masters from start to finish on Saturday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Saturday.

Enjoy expanded broadcast coverage from CBS Sports and Paramount+ all weekend. Check out the complete 2026 Masters TV schedule and coverage guide so you do not miss a single moment from this tradition unlike any other.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 11

Round 3 start time: 9:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+ (login required)

Early coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Paramount+, CBSSports.com~, CBS Sports app~

~ TV provider or Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to midnight on CBS Sports Network