AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Rory McIlroy is making history at Augusta National Golf Club, pulling away from the rest of the field after 36 holes at the 2026 Masters. Still, he will begin Moving Day paired with the same man with whom he was tied after 18 holes, Sam Burns.

The duo will conclude Saturday's third-round tee times at 2:50 p.m. ET as McIlroy aims to become the fourth man to win the Masters in consecutive years, joining Tiger Woods (2001-02), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Jack Nicklaus (1965-66). In order to do so, he will need to hold on to a six-shot lead, the largest ever at Augusta National entering the weekend.

The chase pack is highlighted by some of McIlroy's contemporaries and friends. Justin Rose, a three-time runner-up with whom Rory battled in a one-hole playoff to win his green jacket in 2025, will play alongside 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed in the penultimate tee time at 2:39 p.m. Best friend Shane Lowry, plus Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, are in the next two pairings with Wyndham Clark, who had one of the best rounds of Friday's morning wave.

Though some significant names like Bryson DeChambeau have missed the cut, the Masters leaderboard is nevertheless phenomenal entering the weekend. Check out the full list of third-round tee times and pairings for the 90th Masters below, and don't forget to dive into the 2026 Masters TV schedule and coverage guide so you know exactly when and how to watch throughout the week.

Watch the 2026 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports all weekend. Masters Live follows in the world on Featured Groups, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.

All times Eastern

2026 Masters tee times, Saturday pairings