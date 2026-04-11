AUGUSTA, Ga. -- After a bogey on the 10th hole Friday, Rory McIlroy's momentum had fully halted. As he strode to the 12th tee in the second round of his green jacket defense at the 2026 Masters, the Northern Irishman was tied with Patrick Reed for the lead at 6 under, erasing the advantage he took early in his second round.

In years past, McIlroy may have felt pressed, like the tournament was slipping from his grasp once again. Memories of his 2011 collapse regularly haunted him as he made his way around the second nine at Augusta National Golf Club; however, these hallowed grounds no longer represent the depths of his misery.

Instead, Augusta, Georgia, has become the home of McIlroy's greatest triumph, the place where he shed more than a decade of pain in one of the most cathartic victories in golf history. Augusta National is the place that finally, mercifully loves him back.

Buoyed by the green jacket sitting in his locker, a relaxed McIlroy stuck to his mantra of "keep swinging" and fired a dart at No. 12 to set up the first birdie of what would become a historic run to close out his second round.

He made six birdies in his final seven holes, including four in a row, to shoot a 7-under 65 and build a six-shot advantage heading into the weekend at 12 under -- the largest 36-hole lead in the 90-year history of the Masters and the best two-round start by a defending champion.

"I've always felt like this golf course can let you get on runs if you allow it," McIlroy said. "I talked last year about how I really won the tournament in a 14-hole stretch, the second nine on Friday and the first five holes on Saturday. I knew I had some chances coming in when I was standing on the 12th tee, but I didn't think I'd birdie six of the last seven [today].

"It just shows what you can do around here. Even if you might hit it in the trees on 13, on 15 ... and on 17 -- 17 was obviously a bonus with the chip-in. But my wedge play today was really good. My short game the first two days has been amazing."

What made McIlroy's second-round run so remarkable is how different it felt from the way he dominated golf courses early in his career. His driver has been more of a liability than a weapon this week, but that's of no matter to the defending champion, who calmly put himself back into position and trusts his wedges and short game to give him continued scoring opportunities.

McIlroy has long dominated the par 5s at Augusta National; he continued that trend this week with seven birdies in his eight attempts. However, he's accomplished that feat without hitting a single fairway, only reaching one of those greens in two.

"Becoming a wily old veteran," McIlroy explained when asked how he's managed to score without his driver cooperating. "I remember, even going back to the final round in 2011, hitting it in that bunker off the tee at the 2nd hole and, like, not panicking but thinking, 'oh, this isn't good. I can't go for this in two. How am I ...' And I walk up there today, and it's like, 'No, I lay it up to a good number, and I'll have a good chance to make a birdie."

As well as the career grand slam winner played par 5s, it was his pair of birdies on the final two par 4s that sent the biggest shockwaves around Augusta National.

A year ago, McIlroy made some miraculous escape from the trees by going up high through a window mere mortals would never even see. Faced with a similar challenge at the 17th on Friday, he opted to play more conventionally down low, kicking it out short and right of the green, 29 yards away from the hole. There, he put his short game prowess on full display, sending the largest roar of the week cascading through the Georgia pines as his chip found its way to the bottom of the cup.

McIlroy called that a bonus, but it felt like a little nod from the course -- a reminder that McIlroy had finally made Augusta National his home away from home.

That's a new feeling for McIlroy, who spent one trip after another trying everything he could to master the puzzle Augusta National presents. He tried coming early, arriving late, being open about how much he wanted it, ignoring the noise -- nothing worked.

Finally, after exorcising all of those demons 12 months ago, McIlroy feels welcome among the pine straw and azaleas.

Experience is everything at the Masters, but McIlroy took that to an extreme by making sure he not only relied on his play over the last 17 years and got plenty of reps on this year's version of Augusta National. His comfort on the greens this week has been particularly notable, as he's rolled it better and more confidently than anyone else no matter where he's pulled out the putter.

It is not a matter of coincidence.

"Just spending time here," said McIlroy, crediting his improved stroke to teeing it up at Augusta National at least six or seven times since The Players Championship. "... I've been on this golf course so much the last three weeks, and that's been a combination of practice and chipping and putting around greens, and then just playing one ball and shooting scores and ending up in weird places that you maybe never find yourself and just trying to figure it out."

McIlroy never would've made that many trips to Augusta National before becoming a champion, but he's made the club a second home over the last month.

It's easier to win a second Masters with a green jacket already in one's locker, McIlroy claimed after Round 1. History has proven that to be accurate, considering how the game's elite have been to hang subsequent green jackets after claiming their first.

It took McIlroy longer than anyone expected to put all the pieces to the Augusta National puzzle together, but as Phil Mickelson proved after his breakthrough in 2004, all it takes is one to heal decades of scar tissue. Mickelson won three Masters in his 30s, and McIlroy appears poised to go on a similar tear himself.

As difficult as the Masters is a physical examination of your golfing ability, it's probably an even bigger test of your mental strength. For years, McIlroy wasn't up to that challenge, but as he proved again on Friday, he's now more than capable of handling what Augusta National throws at him.

"I think it was getting to the point where I would allow myself to play the course the way that I knew that I could," McIlroy said. "So it was getting past myself. It was staying aggressive. Like my little mantra to myself today was, 'Keep swinging, keep swinging hard at it even if you're not hitting fairways. Just keep swinging.' ... My mindset hasn't [always] been 'keep swinging.' It's been guided, tentative. I think the experience I've accrued over the years, and obviously with what happened last year, it makes it a bit easier out there to keep swinging."

History tells us this weekend should be a mere formality for McIlroy. All five players since 1934 to hold a six-shot lead or better at the Masters have gone on to win.

However, it has rarely been that simple for McIlroy, whose challenge on the weekend will be maintaining that aggressive mindset against the natural impulse to protect the lead. He said he has to keep his foot on the gas, noting the last time he tried to protect a big lead at Augusta National in 2011, it went poorly.

The next 36 holes will be the latest battle between McIlroy, himself and Augusta National. The crucial difference is that, a year ago, he finally won that internal battle, and in doing so, he seems to have pulled the golf course to his side.