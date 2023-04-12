With a new Masters champion crowned, the PGA Tour is set to take on Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. for the 2023 RBC Heritage. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler is the 8-1 favorite in the latest RBC Heritage odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed by 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm (17-2) and Patrick Cantlay (14-1). Other top contenders in the RBC Heritage field include Jordan Spieth (18-1), Collin Morikawa (18-1), Viktor Hovland (20-1), Tony Finau (22-1), Xander Schauffele (22-1), and Cameron Young (22-1).
Top 2023 RBC Heritage prop picks
One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the RBC Heritage 2023 is Sahith Theegala finishing in the top-20 on the final leaderboard at +240 odds. (risk $100 to win $240). Theegala, one of the rising stars on the PGA Tour, has four top-15 finishes in 2023 and is coming off a ninth place finish at the 2023 Masters.
Theegala, a former Pepperdine standout, is one of the strongest all around players in the world, and McClure believes it's only a matter of time before he notches his first outright PGA Tour victory. Given his recent form, McClure sees huge value in taking the 25-year-old to finish in the top-20 at +240. You can see the rest of McClure's RBC Heritage prop bet picks at SportsLine.
Find more 2023 RBC Heritage picks, sleepers
2023 RBC Heritage odds, field, top contenders
Scottie Scheffler +800
Jon Rahm +850
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Jordan Spieth +1800
Collin Morikawa +1800
Viktor Hovland +2000
Tony Finau +2200
Xander Schauffele +2200
Cameron Young +2200
Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
Justin Thomas +2500
Max Homa +2800
Shane Lowry +3000
Tyrrell Hatton +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Tom Kim +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Matt Kuchar +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Rickie Fowler +5500
Taylor Montgomery +6000
Justin Rose +6000
Si Woo Kim +6000
Sahith Theegala +6000
Wyndham Clark +7000
Keegan Bradley +7000
Webb Simpson +8000
Tom Hoge +8000
Min Woo Lee +8000
Keith Mitchell +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Adam Scott +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Gary Woodland +8000
Sepp Straka +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Adam Hadwin +10000
Taylor Moore +10000
Ryan Fox +11000
Matt Wallace +11000
J.J. Spaun +11000
Denny McCarthy +11000
Billy Horschel +11000
Sam Ryder +13000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000
Kurt Kitayama +11000
Justin Suh +13000
Harris English +13000
Thomas Detry +13000
Patrick Rodgers +15000