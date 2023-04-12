With a new Masters champion crowned, the PGA Tour is set to take on Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. for the 2023 RBC Heritage. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler is the 8-1 favorite in the latest RBC Heritage odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed by 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm (17-2) and Patrick Cantlay (14-1). Other top contenders in the RBC Heritage field include Jordan Spieth (18-1), Collin Morikawa (18-1), Viktor Hovland (20-1), Tony Finau (22-1), Xander Schauffele (22-1), and Cameron Young (22-1).

Top 2023 RBC Heritage prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the RBC Heritage 2023 is Sahith Theegala finishing in the top-20 on the final leaderboard at +240 odds. (risk $100 to win $240). Theegala, one of the rising stars on the PGA Tour, has four top-15 finishes in 2023 and is coming off a ninth place finish at the 2023 Masters.

Theegala, a former Pepperdine standout, is one of the strongest all around players in the world, and McClure believes it's only a matter of time before he notches his first outright PGA Tour victory. Given his recent form, McClure sees huge value in taking the 25-year-old to finish in the top-20 at +240. You can see the rest of McClure's RBC Heritage prop bet picks at SportsLine.

2023 RBC Heritage odds, field, top contenders

Scottie Scheffler +800

Jon Rahm +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Jordan Spieth +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Max Homa +2800

Shane Lowry +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Tom Kim +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Taylor Montgomery +6000

Justin Rose +6000

Si Woo Kim +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Webb Simpson +8000

Tom Hoge +8000

Min Woo Lee +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Adam Scott +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Sepp Straka +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Ryan Fox +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Denny McCarthy +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Sam Ryder +13000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Justin Suh +13000

Harris English +13000

Thomas Detry +13000

Patrick Rodgers +15000