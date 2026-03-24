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🏀 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Pete Prisco's NFL mock draft 1.0

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CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco is ready for the NFL Draft ... or, at least, he's ready to take a first shot at how things will shake out come April 23. There are still plenty of things that could change over the next month, but who the No. 1 overall pick will be is not going to be one of them. It's as close to a guarantee as you can get that the Raiders will take reigning Heisman Trophy and national champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first pick of the draft.

From there, things get interesting. As Prisco said in his 1.0 mock draft, "This is a draft that features a small group of elite players, but a giant group of good players."

We have plenty more to look at ahead of the draft, including which position every NFL team most needs to address, and the seven most intriguing additions during this year's free agency period.

⚾ Is a Dodgers three-peat inevitable?

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MLB Opening Day is tomorrow, and we're hoping the season can continue with the same momentum as another thrilling World Baseball Classic. Looking ahead to the season, it seems clear the Dodgers are the favorites to win the World Series and take down a third consecutive championship in the process.

The Dodgers are the obvious favorites to win the NL West in the CBS Sports expert picks for division winners, while the Mariners seem to be the consensus pick for the best team in the American League. We also have a look at the expected win totals for every MLB team, along with best bets for the Cubs, Phillies, Red Sox and others.

In our final MLB Power Rankings before opening day, the Dodgers are obviously holding the No. 1 spot, but as Matt Snyder said, that doesn't make them a lock to win the World Series.

Snyder: "The Dodgers are, of course, the most likely team to win the World Series, but that doesn't mean they are likely. It might sound as funny as when I say first base is the easiest defensive position, but it's not easy. We're all smart enough to grasp the concept, right? The Dodgers have the best chances to win the World Series, but it's a 26.9% chance per FanGraphs odds. Even if you think that's too low and it's like 35% -- it's way lower than that, but I'm trying to humor some people -- that means there's a 65% chance they don't win it all."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: OL Lyonnes at Wolfsburg, 1:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea at Arsenal, 4 p.m. on Paramount+

⛳ TGL Finals, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Wild at Lightning, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Magic at Cavaliers, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Nuggets at Suns, 11 p.m. on NBC