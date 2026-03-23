The New England Patriots plan to release backup quarterback Josh Dobbs, per NFL Media. The move comes after the team was unable to find a trade partner for the 31-year-old, the report states.

Dobbs, who spent last season backing up Drake Maye during the team's Super Bowl LX run, is now slated to become a free agent.

In March 2025, Dobbs signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Patriots. New England will save $3.7 million against the salary cap with the release, with $1.05 million in dead money.

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This offseason, the Patriots re-signed Tommy DeVito, who served as the third-string quarterback last season, to a two-year, $4.4 million deal. With Dobbs' release, DeVito is in line to be Maye's backup next season. The quarterback room currently includes only Maye and DeVito, so the Patriots could look to add another passer to the mix.

The Patriots didn't need to call on Dobbs much last year, as Maye started all 17 games. Dobbs made four appearances during the 2025 season, going 7 of 10 for 65 yards.

Joshua Dobbs NE • QB • #11 CMP% 70.0 YDs 65 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 6.5 View Profile

Dobbs has bounced around the NFL since the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the fourth round in 2017. He has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and, before joining the Patriots, spent one season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Of all the teams he has played for, he spent the most time in Pittsburgh, suiting up for the Steelers from 2017 to 2019 and again in 2020 and 2021.

In his nine-year career, he has played in 27 games with 15 starts, going 3-12. His first appearance came in 2018 and his first start came in 2022, both with the Steelers. He has totaled 3,346 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 515 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in his career.