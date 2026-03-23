The new NFL season is officially two weeks old, and free agency has died down for now. Most of the top available players are off the board. There are plenty of proven, talented veterans still waiting to find their new homes, but it's gotten to the point where teams are much closer to fully formed.

No team fills all of its needs in free agency. In fact, no team fills all of its needs through free agency and the draft combined. Football is a game of imperfections and finding ways to both hide weaknesses and accentuate strengths. The 1972 Dolphins still stand alone in the garden of perfection.

But teams will keep chasing improvements, big or small. It's a true 24/7/365 team-building process. Here's what each team must address in the coming weeks and months.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: Left guard

Free agent fit: James Daniels

Draft fit: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

The Bills lost stalwart left guard David Edwards in free agency and don't have a ready-made solution. Even with the DJ Moore trade, the Bills want to be a run-heavy operation, and Daniels had an excellent 2024 with the Steelers before an injury wiped out his 2025 campaign. Perhaps more importantly, he would come cheap, a must for a team right up against the cap.

Miami Dolphins: Pass catcher

Free agent fit: Jauan Jennings

Draft fit: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

The Dolphins need a lot of improvement. They are in the very, very early stages of a rebuild. But it would be difficult -- and borderline irresponsible -- to run Malik Willis out on the field with Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell and Malik Washington as his top wide receivers and Greg Dulcich is his top tight end. In the wake of the Jaylen Waddle trade, Miami has two first-round picks (No. 11 and No. 30), and it'd be a surprise to not see a pass catcher taken with one of those selections.

New England Patriots: EDGE

Free agent fit: Jadeveon Clowney

Draft fit: Akheem Mesidor, Miami

The Patriots' big spending in 2024 and 2025 -- coupled with the emergence of Drake Maye's and his young supporting cast -- means the New England roster is in pretty good shape. Wide receiver could also be an option here. If the Patriots really want to add some pass-rushing firepower, though, they could find many options. Clowney continues to play both the run and the pass at a high level; Mesidor, meanwhile, starred at Miami and, soon to be 25, projects as an immediate contributor for this win-now team.

New York Jets: Wide receiver

Free agent fit: Jauan Jennings

Draft fit: Makai Lemon, USC

The Jets generally patched up their entire roster with dependable veterans. A dominant edge defender is probably the true answer to their greatest "need," but in terms of raising the floor, adding a reliable running mate to Garrett Wilson is a must. Jennings is as tough as they come and would fit well with Geno Smith. Lemon, on the other hand, could add some much-needed shiftiness from the slot.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: Center

Free agent fit: Lloyd Cushenberry

Draft fit: Connor Lew, Auburn

The Ravens' adventurous offseason included trading two first-round picks for Maxx Crosby, nixing the trade over a failed physical and then signing Trey Hendrickson. They also lost a ton of their own free agents, most notably Tyler Linderbaum. Cushenberry struggled in Tennessee the past few years, but then again, so did almost every Titans player. Lew is the top center in CBS Sports' NFL Draft Prospect Rankings.

Cincinnati Bengals: Linebacker

Free agent fit: Bobby Okereke

Draft fit: Sonny Styles, Ohio State

The Bengals added Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen up front and Bryan Cook at safety. Here, they add in between those two levels of the defense with some much-needed linebacker help. Styles tested out of this world at the NFL combine, and if he falls to Cincinnati at No. 10, the Bengals should sprint to the phone lines to make this selection.

Cleveland Browns: Left tackle

Free agent fit: Taylor Decker

Draft fit: Spencer Fano, Utah

Offensive line and wide receiver are the two most glaring needs here, but ultimately, protecting the blindside of whomever gets the call at quarterback is crucial. Dawand Jones struggled to get on the field and struggled when on the field, too. Fano could be the answer at left tackle or at a guard spot. The Browns need help all over, even after adding Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins and Tytus Howard this offseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback

Free agent fit: Aaron Rodgers

Draft fit: Ty Simpson, Alabama

A Rodgers reunion seems like writing on the wall, but until it happens, the Steelers must be diligent in exploring all options. It's unclear where Simpson could go as the clear QB2 in this class, but Pittsburgh could make some sense.

AFC South

Houston Texans: Center

Free agent fit: Ethan Pocic

Draft fit: Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

The Texans' second straight offensive line shuffle includes a new guard in Wyatt Teller and a new right tackle in Braden Smith. Adding a center to the fold would do C.J. Stroud some good. Pocic played solidly last year in what was a brutal year for the Cleveland offense. Zuhn would bring lots of versatility.

Indianapolis Colts: Linebacker

Free agent fit: Jauan Jennings

Draft fit: Eric McAlister, TCU

In keeping Alec Pierce, the Colts lost Michael Pittman Jr. Pierce is a big-play threat who added some nuance to his game in 2025, and Josh Downs is an elusive slot man with some downfield pep. Pittman was the reliable, tough-yards guy. With no first-round pick, the Colts could consider McAlister, whose pro comparison in the draft prospect rankings is ... Jennings.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Defensive lineman

Free agent fit: Calais Campbell

Draft fit: Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

The Jaguars have Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker leading the pass rush, but they desperately need more up front. Reuiniting with Campbell would give them some much-needed interior pocket pushing ability, and the same goes for McDonald, who is 25th in CBS Sports' NFL Draft Prospect Rankings. Jacksonville lost a lot in free agency and needs to make it up in other places. Without a first-round pick, the Jaguars need to get resourceful.

Tennessee Titans: EDGE

Free agent fit: A.J. Epenesa

Draft fit: Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Robert Saleh seems intent on reconnecting with familiar faces on the defense (mostly from the Jets) while Brian Daboll does the same for the offense regarding the Giants. But they have to go outside their prior connections eventually. Reese would bring major versatility to the defense; Epenesa still provides some decent pocket push as a bigger EDGE defender.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Tight end

Free agent fit: David Njoku

Draft fit: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Evan Engram had a quiet first year in Denver, and even after trading for Jaylen Waddle, the Broncos could look to upgrade their pass catchers around Bo Nix. Njoku is more of a powerful player, but perhaps Stowers, a quarterback-turned-tight-end, could fit the bill better. He delivered major production in college and wowed at the combine. This roster doesn't have many true holes -- and tight end really isn't one, either -- but either option could add some versatility.

Kansas City Chiefs: Cornerback

Free agent fit: L'Jarius Sneed

Draft fit: Mansoor Delane, LSU

The Chiefs traded away Trent McDuffie and lost Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams in free agency. If the season started today, there's no telling who would play cornerback for Kansas City. Perhaps a reunion with Sneed, who struggled with injuries in Tennessee, is in the offing. The Chiefs also have the ninth and 29th picks and have had major success drafting cornerbacks in recent years.

Las Vegas Raiders: Quarterback

Free agent fit: Kirk Cousins

Draft fit: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

This is a fairly obvious one, and the Mendoza is a shoo-in to go to Las Vegas first overall. But the Raiders also want to pair a veteran with him, and who better than Cousins? He has under-center, play-action experience, something that new coach Klint Kubiak and Mendoza both will value.

Los Angeles Chargers: Guard

Free agent fit: Kevin Zeitler

Draft fit: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

The Chargers had tons of money to spend in free agency and just ... didn't really spend big. It's been a bit of a frustrating development, especially considering just how many spots could use upgrading. They added center Tyler Biadasz and guard Cole Strange, but building the interior of what was a disastrous line should remain top of mind. Ioane is the top interior offensive lineman in the draft, according to CBS Sports' NFL Draft Prospect Rankings.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: Linebacker

Free agent fit: Bobby Okereke

Draft fit: CJ Allen, Georgia

Pass rusher and cornerback could both be considered Dallas' biggest need, but linebacker is another crucial one. DeMarvion Overshown suffered a devastating injury in 2024 and played some in 2025, but regardless of whether he gets back on his ascending path or not, he needs a running mate. Allen's a solid tackler with range.

New York Giants: Wide receiver

Free agent fit: Jauan Jennings

Draft fit: Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Malik Nabers is coming off a major knee injury, and it's hard to trust anyone else on the wide receiver depth chart. Darius Slayton is more of a deep threat, and has had drop issues. Darnell Mooney hardly played in 2025. Jennings is clearly the top wide receiver -- and maybe the top player -- left in free agency, and he would fit pretty much anywhere. That's why he's getting mentioned so often. He's tough, he's reliable, and he's versatile -- just a good player.

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety

Free agent fit: Donovan Wilson

Draft fit: Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

The Eagles lost linebacker Nakobe Dean, edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and safety Reed Blankenship in free agency. Blankenship's departure leaves the most gaping hole. Thieneman showcased terrific speed and versatility. The Eagles could draft him -- or another safety -- early and still add someone at the position in free agency, too.

Washington Commanders: Wide receiver

Free agent fit: Brandon Aiyuk

Draft fit: Carnell Tate, Ohio State

The Commanders were in on both Alec Pierce and Romeo Doubs but ended up with neither. They mostly focused on the defensive side in free agency. The offensive free agents they added -- Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson -- arrived on cheap, one-year deals. Once the 49ers release him, Aiyuk is expected to be the next addition, but Washington could (and should) still do more.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: EDGE

Free agent fit: Jadeveon Clowney

Draft fit: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

It's a good year to need pass rush help, and that's something the Bears very much need. Clowney played at a high level pretty much everywhere, and he would add some pass-rush pop while playing on early downs, too. Howell could be a late-Round 1 answer. He was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year at Texas A&M.

Detroit Lions: Left tackle

Free agent fit: Taylor Decker

Draft fit: Monroe Freeling, Georgia

It looked like Taylor Decker would return to Detroit, but the two sides couldn't figure out a deal. Perhaps the door isn't completely shut, though, and the two sides can come to an agreement. If not, the Lions could move Penei Sewell from right tackle to left tackle, or they could draft Jared Goff's next blindside protector. Freeling's stock has been rising of late.

Green Bay Packers: Cornerback

Free agent fit: Rasul Douglas

Draft fit: D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

The Packers could look to improve upon the offensive line or the pass rush, but cornerback remains a major area of need. They signed Benjamin St-Juste, who had a nice 2025 with the Chargers but struggled before that. It's still a need. Douglas played well for the Dolphins in 2025 and had previously been with Green Bay. Ponds was a national championship game hero. Green Bay does not have a first-round pick.

Minnesota Vikings: Defensive line

Free agent fit: D.J. Reader

Draft fit: Peter Woods, Clemson

Amid a cap crunch, the Vikings released both Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, neither of whom produced as hoped in 2025. Minnesota needs to backfill this position, even after Jalen Redmond's breakout year. Reader has been a dependable interior presence even after passing his prime; Woods is the top interior defender according to CBS Sports' NFL Draft Prospect Rankings; he showed flashes of dominance early in his college career but didn't have the best 2025.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Defensive line

Free agent fit: Calais Campbell

Draft fit: Caleb Banks, Florida

The Falcons lost David Onyemata in free agency and had been one of the NFL's worst run defenses with him. Atlanta also needs help at wide receiver, but at least they have Drake London and a pass-catching tight end in Kyle Pitts to assuage some worries there. Campbell continues to play at a high level, and Banks could slide due to injury concerns; the latter would help Atlanta, which doesn't have a first-round pick.

Carolina Panthers: Wide receiver

Free agent fit: Jauan Jennings

Draft fit: Makai Lemon, USC

The Panthers did strong work to upgrade their roster over the past two years. Could the defense have one more interior disruptor? Sure. Could the tight end group use an upgrade? Sure. But wide receiver after Tetairoa McMillan is a major question. Can it be Jalen Coker, the former undrafted rookie free agent who has impressed at times? Xavier Legette has been a big disappointment.

New Orleans Saints: Wide receiver

Free agent fit: Stefon Diggs

Draft fit: Denzel Boston, Washington

The Saints must find another wide receiver opposite Chris Olave. They have a top-10 pick, where Tate or Tyson could be an enticing option. But what about Boston, a big perimeter wide receiver who has some really intriguing skills and might be available in the second round? The Saints could add an impact defender early and couple that with Boston to produce a strong first two selections.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE

Free agent fit: Joey Bosa

Draft fit: Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Todd Bowles loves to dial up pressure, but he'd love it even more if his team could get pressure when not blitzing. Tampa Bay was 20th in pressure rate when not blitzing in 2025. Enter Bosa, whose 14.6% pressure rate in 2025 was his best since 2022. He also played in 15 games, his most since 2021. Bosa also had a nose for the ball with five forced fumbles. Faulk, meanwhile, is a huge EDGE (6-foot-6, 285 pounds) with some high-upside athleticism.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals: Right tackle

Free agent fit: Jawaan Taylor

Draft fit: Francis Mauigoa, Miami

The Cardinals added Elijah Wilkinson in free agency, so the draft feels like a more likely way to solidify the position. Mauigoa is massive and has a ton of experience. He'd step right in and form a promising young tackle duo with Paris Johnson Jr. on the left side.

Los Angeles Rams: Linebacker

Free agent fit: Matt Milano

Draft fit: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

The Rams don't really have a single hole. Could they upgrade their receivers behind Davante Adams and Puka Nacua? Sure. But dropping a versatile, impact linebacker weapon into the defense could make it almost unfair. Nate Landman has done a nice job for Los Angeles, but upgrades never hurt. Hill would put the linebacker corps at an entirely different level athletically and help Chris Shula really release a bevy of looks and calls.

San Francisco 49ers: EDGE

Free agent fit: Joey Bosa

Draft fit: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

The 49ers had one of the most anemic pass rushes in the NFL in 2025, and while injuries to Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams played their parts, San Francisco still needs to make a major leap here. A Bosa brother tandem could work well in that instance. The 49ers need a speed rusher who jumps off the screen with explosiveness. Maybe that's Howell.

Seattle Seahawks: Running back

Free agent fit: Joe Mixon

Draft fit: Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

The Seahawks lost Kenneth Walker III in free agency and have not found an adequate replacement since. It's up in the air whether Zach Charbonnet will be ready to go for Week 1 after tearing his ACL. As reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seahawks have the No. 32 pick in the draft, so Jeremiyah Love will be long gone. Could his college teammate Jadarian Price be RB2, perhaps in the second round?