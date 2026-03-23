The Atlanta Braves are limping into the 2026 season with a decimated rotation. The latest injury is a oblique strain to Spencer Strider, who will start the season on the injured list, manager Walt Weiss announced Monday (via MLB.com). We don't yet know the severity of the oblique strain, but it'll sideline him for at least a few weeks. If he misses more than just two weeks, he'd likely need a minor-league rehab assignment to build up his arm strength before joining the big-league Braves.

This means the Braves will have the following starting pitchers on the IL to start the season:

As things stand, the Braves are in good shape with an ace in Chris Sale at the top of the rotation. Former All-Star Reynaldo López comes next, but he's only made one MLB start since 2024 and his velocity was concerning in his last spring start. What's left would be Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder.

For the fifth starter, who would be replacing Strider, the Braves could tab non-roster invitees Martín Pérez, Carlos Carrasco or Elieser Hernández. José Suarez, who was slated to begin the season in the bullpen, looks like the guy, though.

Meanwhile, Lucas Giolito (10-4, 3.41 ERA in 145 IP last season at age 30) remains a free agent.

The Braves are going to have to patch this rotation together for the early part of the season if they plan to contend in the NL East (+195 to win the division, per Caesars). The Phillies won 96 games last season, the Mets are reloaded and the Marlins have the look of a fringe contender, if things break right. The Braves' offense looks like it has big bounce-back potential and the back-end of the bullpen has two All-Star closers, but that rotation after Sale is mighty shaky.