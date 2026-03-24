Tiger Woods aims to play in the 2026 Masters, but before he can commit to the first major of the year at the course where he's had his most success, the 15-time major champion has decided to ramp up his play with a return to competitive golf on the final night of the TGL season. Woods will suit up for his Jupiter Links GC, which needs to win two matches on Tuesday night to claim the TGL championship, the league announced.

Jupiter Links fell to Los Angeles Golf Club on Monday night in the first match of TGL's best-of-three finals. Should Woods lead his team to victory Tuesday evening, an immediate rubber match will be held. It is not yet known whether Tiger would play both matches if the opportunity presents itself.

Woods, a five-time Masters champion, has been the most dominant figure at Augusta National Golf Club for nearly three decades. Over the last few weeks, he has left the door open for playing in the 2026 edition of the tournament despite undergoing his latest back surgery in October 2025. That surgery to repair a collapsed lumbar disc was Woods' seventh since 2014 and his second in the span of 13 months.

Woods also ruptured his Achilles one month before the 2025 Masters, but he previously stated that he's fully recovered from that surgery, listing the final hurdle he needed to clear to return to competitive action as becoming comfortable with his back. Woods has not played a tournament since the 2024 Open Championship.

Path to the Masters

The magical run of Woods' Jupiter Links squad to the TGL Finals presented Tiger with an opportunity to get some competitive swings in the controlled environment of the SoFi Center. Woods has spent this TGL season as the coach/cheerleader of his young Jupiter Links teammates, but he will now step into the lineup for the first time in 2026 with everything on the line.

After the TGL Finals, Woods could decide to travel across the country and make his PGA Tour Champions debut by playing in the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club. There, he can see how his body handles three rounds of competitive golf, while being allowed to ride in a golf cart per PGA Tour Champions rules. That would keep mileage off his legs, allowing Tiger to ramp up his physicality before facing the strenuous walk around Augusta National.

From there, Woods would be able to travel back home for a week of rest, recovery and practice before making his way to Augusta, Georgia, to prepare for his 27th career Masters start. Once on site, Woods won't need too much work in terms of understanding a course he's long loved, but will look to get comfortable with the walk as well as reacquaint himself with some of the shots he'll be tasked with hitting around Augusta National.

Tiger Woods' history at the Masters

Only Jack Nicklaus has put on the green jacket more times than Woods, and the 2026 edition would present what figures to be an extreme outside chance at matching Nicklaus' record if Tiger commits to playing. Woods became a Masters champion for the first time in 1997 at age 22 and picked up his fifth green jacket in 2019 at 44 years old, with nine other top 10s alongside his five victories.

Now 50, Woods is aiming to become the oldest Masters champion in history -- another record currently held by Nicklaus. While few will pick Woods to top a field of the best golfers in the world in his first event back, Woods will insist, as he has every Masters for the last decade, that he wouldn't tee it up if he didn't think he could win. Even so, success for Woods at this year's Masters might be continuing his made cut streak while successfully navigating his way around Augusta National for four rounds without any physical incident.

Since his victory in 2019, Woods has made the cut in all four of his starts but hasn't finished better than T38. He was forced to withdraw in 2023 after making the cut on the number. Getting through four rounds on a course that is among the toughest walks in all of golf would be a great start to Woods' latest comeback attempt at age 50. He'll have designs on something much more, but just seeing Tiger on the prowl once again at Augusta National would be a delight to the patrons on site and fans watching at home.