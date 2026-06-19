Where to watch 2026 U.S. Championship live: Round 2 TV coverage, channel and streaming guide for Friday

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The U.S. Open is off and rolling. After a blistering Round 1 that saw gusty winds batter players early before laying down a bit in the afternoon, the players are back for more on Friday as many look to make the cut while others jockey for position atop the leaderboard.

One of those players is Wyndham Clark, who completed his Thursday at 6 under through 16 holes -- four clear of the next closest player on the leaderboard. He took advantage of the conditions late in the day despite not finishing his round. He'll need a similarly gutty performance on Friday as he looks to put himself in contention for his second U.S. Open title on the weekend in New York.

A host of players sit at 2 under with more wind in the forecast for Friday. Strategy off the tee and execution on approach shots will be key keeping scores in the red heading into the weekend.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2026 U.S. Open from start to finish. Check out how you can watch the U.S. Open on Thursday, and follow live with 2026 U.S. Open leaderboard coverage during Round 2.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, June 19

Round 1 start time: 6:30 a.m. [Tee times]

TV coverage: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on USA Network

Late streaming coverage: 5-8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

Featured Groups live stream: 7:30 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app