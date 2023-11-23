MaxPreps Top 25 No. 1 Columbus (Miami, Fla.) erased a seven point deficit with 55 seconds remaining to knock off National Top 10 No. 3 Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) 81-78 despite their start Cameron Boozer fouling out just prior to their spectacular comeback.

Although the odds appeared stacked against the Explorers after Cameron Boozer fouled out with 55.9 seconds remaining while his team trailed 68-61, top 20 junior prospect Cayden Boozer sparked a furious Columbus rally with eight consecutive points in the closing minute.

After a pair of missed free throws from the Crew on the other end, Cayden knocked down a clutch three-pointer from the right wing with 7.1 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 70-69.

Following a pair of made free throws from Grady, the Explorers went the length of the court and top 50 Michigan State signee Jase Richardson banked home an off balance three-point shot as time expired in regulation to tie things up at 72-72.

Columbus opened the overtime period with the first three points after a layup from Richardson followed by a free throw from Princeton commit Malik Abdullahi gave the Explorers a 75-72 lead before A.J. ...

