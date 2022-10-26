The basketball team at Donda Academy, the Christian private school founded by Kanye West, has been disqualified from a high school tournament over Ye's recent outburst of antisemitic remarks. Donda Academy will no longer be permitted to compete in the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics, which has five national locations and is one of the preeminent developmental tournaments for young basketball stars.

In a statement, the tournament stated that Ye's comments and actions "violate our values as a company and a country, and what we seek to ensure at all of our events." However, the tournament did express "heartache and regret" for the student-athletes affected in the same statement.

"By all accounts, they are an exemplary group of young men," read the statement. "Unfortunately, we cannot in good conscience host an organization founded and directed by Mr. West at our events."

Earlier this month, Ye was banned from Twitter after claiming that he was going to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," claiming that Jews had "toyed" with him and tried to blackball "anyone whoever opposes your agenda". In a recent interview with Chris Cuomo, Ye claimed that he is being attacked by "the Jewish underground media mafia," also claiming that he has been repeatedly "screwed" in business deals because "over 50% of the executives and CEOs in Hollywood are Jewish."

Ye's outburst has cost him significant business, including in the sports industry. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced that he was leaving Ye's agency, Donda Sports, and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown did the same. Sneaker company Adidas has cut ties with West as well.