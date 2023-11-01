00a067a1-36b3-482d-a639-08c995c1fa93-original.jpg

No. 9 Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.)

Head coach: Jason Smith

2022-23 record: 35-6

National ranking: Unranked

GEICO Nationals history: No appearances

Players to watch

W — Dwayne Aristode

Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2025)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Elijah Crawford

Height: 6-1 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

W — Preston Fowler

Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: No. 117 | Status: Uncommitted

G — Nojus Indrusaitis

Height: 6-5 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: No. 79 | Status: Committed to Iowa State

C — Daniel Jacobsen

Height: 7-3 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

C — Cole Kirouac

Height: 6-11 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Committed to Georgia Tech

G — D.J. ...

