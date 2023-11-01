No. 9 Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.)
Head coach: Jason Smith
2022-23 record: 35-6
National ranking: Unranked
GEICO Nationals history: No appearances
Players to watch
W — Dwayne Aristode
Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2025)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Elijah Crawford
Height: 6-1 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
W — Preston Fowler
Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: No. 117 | Status: Uncommitted
G — Nojus Indrusaitis
Height: 6-5 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: No. 79 | Status: Committed to Iowa State
C — Daniel Jacobsen
Height: 7-3 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
C — Cole Kirouac
Height: 6-11 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Committed to Georgia Tech
G — D.J. ...
