Standout sophomore Kendre Harrison ended a victory for Reidsville (N.C.) early Tuesday night as the 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward shattered the backboard with a thunderous slam that showed no love for the rim on the eve of Valentine's Day.

Harrison's dunk ended the game with 4:50 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Rams secured a 63-43 win over Morehead (Eden) to remain unbeaten on the season. See the incredible highlight in the video.

Ranked among the top 50 teams nationally by MaxPreps, Reidsville finished the regular season 21-0. The Rams – 47-1 over the past two seasons – now turn their attention to winning the Class 2A state championship after falling in the title game a year ago.Harrison is the only high school athlete in the country to be regarded as a top 25 basketball and football prospect. ...

