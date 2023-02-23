Stats
StubHub
Matchup
Stats
Tweets
StubHub

TEXRangers
KCRoyals
  • Surprise StadiumSurprise, AZ
TEAM STATS
0-0
.000
AVG
0
HR
0
R
0.00
ERA
0-0
.000
AVG
0
HR
0
R
0.00
ERA
PROBABLE PITCHERS
G. OttoR
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
D. LynchL
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
PROBABLE PITCHER
.G. Otto
R
0-0
PROBABLE PITCHER
.D. Lynch
L
0-0
LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
1 M. Semien 2B-----
2 C. Seager SS-----
3 N. Lowe 1B-----
4 A. Garcia RF-----
5 M. Garver DH-----
6 R. Grossman LF-----
7 J. Jung 3B-----
8 L. Taveras CF-----
9 S. Leon C-----
LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
1 B. Witt SS-----
2 M. Massey 2B-----
3 S. Perez C-----
4 V. Pasquantino 1B-----
5 F. Reyes DH-----
6 J. Camargo 3B-----
7 K. Isbel CF-----
8 N. Eaton RF-----
9 J. Rave LF-----
INJURIES
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Jacob deGromSide03-07-2023Probable for start of season
Josh SborzElbow02-23-2023Probable for start of season
Brett MartinShoulder07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Josh TaylorBack02-23-2023Probable for start of season
Angel ZerpaShoulder02-28-2023Probable for start of season
Drew WatersOblique04-13-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 14
123456789RHE
TEX0-0
---------
KC0-0
---------
  • Surprise StadiumSurprise, AZ
TEXRangers
KCRoyals
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola