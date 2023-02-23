StatsStubHub
Matchup
Stats
TweetsStubHub
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 M. Semien 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 C. Seager SS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3 N. Lowe 1B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4 A. Garcia RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5 M. Garver DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 R. Grossman LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 J. Jung 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 L. Taveras CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 S. Leon C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 B. Witt SS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 M. Massey 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3 S. Perez C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4 V. Pasquantino 1B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5 F. Reyes DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 J. Camargo 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 K. Isbel CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 N. Eaton RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 J. Rave LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Jacob deGrom
|Side
|03-07-2023Probable for start of season
|Josh Sborz
|Elbow
|02-23-2023Probable for start of season
|Brett Martin
|Shoulder
|07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Josh Taylor
|Back
|02-23-2023Probable for start of season
|Angel Zerpa
|Shoulder
|02-28-2023Probable for start of season
|Drew Waters
|Oblique
|04-13-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 14
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team