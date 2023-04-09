Ace right-hander Gerrit Cole is set to start for the New York Yankees against the host Chicago White Sox on Monday in the opener of a nine-game road trip.

While the Yankees will take the stability Cole (10-2, 2.64 ERA) typically offers, it's especially reassuring lately amid hardships elsewhere in the rotation.

"It's definitely taken a hit, obviously," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "So we just got to make do. We got a lot of really good pitchers, and we'll keep on grinding."

The latest setback came Sunday, as lefty Carlos Rodon, a former White Sox player, left his start in the third inning of an eventual 9-7 loss to the visiting Houston Astros with left hamstring tightness.

Yankees pitching surrendered four home runs as New York fell to 4 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League wild-card spot.

New York will need dependability throughout the roster to stay in the postseason race, but is especially hopeful for stronger contributions from its starting pitching. Luis Severino continues to struggle, and Domingo German is seeking treatment for alcohol abuse. Cole spoke about the latter issue.

"It affects you as a human being," Cole said. "You care about your teammates, and you care about your teammates' families. And so it's a sad situation, and you want the best for Domingo."

After going 1-1 with a 2.20 ERA in five July starts covering 32 2/3 innings, Cole defeated the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, scattering two runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out eight.

White Sox righty Dylan Cease (4-5, 4.61), who is set to oppose Cole, was nowhere near as sharp in his most recent outing.

Cease was chased from Wednesday's start at Texas after allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings.

"Yeah, it was a rough one," Cease said. "Not enough strikes, not enough execution, and they did a good job of hitting it."

The eventual 11-1 defeat was the third of five straight losses for Chicago, which has rebounded to win its past two games.

A three-run rally in the ninth inning on Sunday propelled the White Sox to a 5-3 victory at Cleveland. Elvis Andrus delivered a two-run single in the ninth to key the comeback, his third hit of the game.

The veteran remains a stabilizing presence in the clubhouse as the White Sox, who traded much of their starting rotation and bullpen depth last week, look for bright spots down the stretch.

"He's great. He's got a great voice in there and he's got leadership," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "I'm really proud of the way he's taken on that role as of late. He's done a really good job of leading and being a professional."

Cease is 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA in three career starts against the Yankees over 13 1/3 innings.

In four starts against the White Sox, Cole is 3-1 with a 3.91 ERA in 25 1/3 innings.

