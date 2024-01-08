StatsStubHub
Matchup
Stats
TweetsStubHub
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 C. McCormick LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 M. Dubon SS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3 V. Caratini C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4 J. Singleton 1B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5 J. Meyers CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 C. Julks RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 D. Hensley 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 Q. Hamilton DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 G. Kessinger 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Justin Verlander
|Shoulder
|02-29-2024Probable for start of season
|Lance McCullers
|Forearm
|08-01-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 2
|Kendall Graveman
|Shoulder
|01-31-2025Out for the season
|Oliver Ortega
|Back
|02-23-2024Probable for start of season
|Luis Garcia
|Elbow
|06-30-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
|Ross Adolph
|Undisclosed
|02-23-2024Expected to be out until at least Feb 24
|J.P. France
|Shoulder
|03-09-2024Questionable for start of season
|Quincy Hamilton
|Abdomen
|02-23-2024Expected to be out until at least Feb 24
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Stephen Strasburg
|Shoulder
|01-31-2025Out for the season
|Stone Garrett
|Lower Leg
|02-29-2024Probable for start of season
|Joey Meneses
|Knee
|02-23-2024Probable for start of season
|Mason Thompson
|Elbow
|03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
|Cade Cavalli
|Elbow
|05-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
|Zach Brzykcy
|Elbow
|05-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team