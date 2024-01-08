Justin Verlander Shoulder 02-29-2024 Probable for start of season

Lance McCullers Forearm 08-01-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 2

Kendall Graveman Shoulder 01-31-2025 Out for the season

Oliver Ortega Back 02-23-2024 Probable for start of season

Luis Garcia Elbow 06-30-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1

Ross Adolph Undisclosed 02-23-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 24

J.P. France Shoulder 03-09-2024 Questionable for start of season