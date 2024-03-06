The Tampa Bay Rays feel they are starting to play up to their own expectations as they go for a three-game sweep of the host Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay overcame a 4-0 deficit Saturday in a 5-4 victory over Toronto that clinched the series. Jonny DeLuca's two-run home run in the eighth inning against Nate Pearson gave the Rays the lead on the way to their fourth straight win.

"Today was a huge win to come back right there," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "We should be feeling pretty good about ourselves. And I feel like a little bit more representative of kind of who we are."

Yandy Diaz was on base five times with three singles and two walks. Isaac Paredes extended his career-best on-base streak to 17 games with two hits for Tampa Bay.

Diaz feels the Rays, who are 11-5 in May after going 14-17 in April, are beginning to play their game.

"It was just a matter of time," he said through a team interpreter. "I knew we had it in the guys. And like I've said before, I always think this is the best team in baseball. Fortunately we were able to do that (Saturday)."

Right-hander Zach Eflin, who allowed four runs over six innings, also likes the way Tampa Bay is performing lately.

"It feels like every facet of our game, our backs are covered," he said. "Like going out there and giving up a big fifth inning to the Blue Jays, but us going out there and working (Toronto starter Kevin) Gausman as much as we could and get to the bullpen and being able to come up with the lead and hold the lead.

"So it's just this sense of people having each other's backs. We're playing really good baseball right now and making sure that we pick the next guy up."

The Rays are scheduled to start right-hander Aaron Civale (2-3, 5.83 ERA) in the series finale.

Civale is 2-2 with a 4.66 ERA in four career starts against Toronto. He last faced the Blue Jays at home March 29 and earned the win, allowing one run, four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in six innings.

Toronto is scheduled to start right-hander Alek Manoah (0-1, 4.91). This will be his third start of the season after he dealt with a shoulder issue.

Manoah last faced the Rays on May 25, 2023, when he allowed five runs (four earned), three hits and five walks with six strikeouts. In nine career starts against the Rays, he is 4-4 with a 3.12 ERA.

The Blue Jays, 3-7 in their past 10 games, know things must change soon.

"I actually think we're in the middle of the change," Gausman said. "It's just unfortunate that we're losing games, you know, but I think the level of baseball in the last, you know, 10 games has been a lot better than before."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and one RBI for Toronto on Saturday.

George Springer played his first game of the season out of the leadoff spot. Davis Schneider (2-for-5, run) batted first and Springer (1-for-4, one RBI) sixth.

"I thought it played out fine," Toronto manager John Schneider said. "I thought Schneid had good at-bats, I thought George had good at-bats. We didn't get the big hit we needed in the eighth, but yeah, I thought it was good."

