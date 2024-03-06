Perhaps his return to Cleveland will provide a needed offensive spark for the New York Mets' Francisco Lindor.

Set to face his former team in Cleveland for the first time since being traded three years ago, struggling Lindor and the Mets try to keep the American League Central-leading Guardians from a fourth consecutive victory Monday night.

The shortstop became the face of the Cleveland franchise while slashing .285/.346/.488 with 138 homers, 411 RBIs and 99 steals from 2015-'20. However, that organization knew it couldn't afford a new contract for Lindor, who was dealt to New York in January 2021.

He signed a whopping 10-year, $341 million deal with the Mets, but hasn't hit better than .270, posted just one 30-homer season and struck out 270 total times in 2022 and 2023. Though Lindor delivered a walk-off, 10th-inning RBI single during New York's 10-9 home win over Cleveland nearly a year ago, he returns to his first major league home with a Mets club that's four games under .500 amid a 9-17 stretch.

"They mean a lot. ... They're the team that raised me," Lindor said prior to last season's series with Cleveland.

"I care about them a lot. A love them."

It will be interesting to see how Cleveland fans react to Lindor, who had two hits in New York's 7-3 win at Miami on Sunday, but is batting .197 with seven homers and 22 RBIs, and has fanned 32 times in 46 games this season.

Lindor's current club faces a major challenge during this three-game series against the Guardians, who have won six of seven overall and are amid a 13-3 stretch at home.

"This group loves each other," first-year Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said.

"We've won enough games now -- come from behind, down early, lead the whole way -- where we believe we can win. And that's what's powerful."

After blowing a 2-1 lead in the ninth Sunday, Cleveland prevailed 5-2 on Will Brennan's walk-off, three-run homer in the bottom of the frame to complete a three-game series sweep of Minnesota.

Part of the Lindor trade, Cleveland second baseman Andres Gimenez clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning on Sunday and is batting .464 (13-for-28) with eight RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

Gimenez and the Guardians get their first look at scheduled New York starter Tylor Megill (0-1, 2.25 ERA), who is set to return after he exited after four innings of his season debut March 31 against Milwaukee with a shoulder issue. The Mets are eager to see what the right-hander, who set career highs with nine wins and 25 starts last season, can do upon his return. He has never faced the Guardians.

"He's healthy, and I am really looking forward to him pitching on Monday, but moving forward (also)," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told the New York Post.

The Guardians counter with Ben Lively (2-2, 3.06), who has allowed six runs and 13 hits over 10 2/3 of his last two starts -- both on the road. However, the right-hander has yielded two runs and nine hits over 12 1/3 innings during his two home starts this season.

Lively is 3-2 with a 2.25 ERA in five appearances (four as a starter) against the Mets.

Lindor is 0-for-2 with a walk versus Lively.

