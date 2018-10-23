2018 World Series lineups: Dodgers stack righties vs. Red Sox's Chris Sale in Game 1

BOSTON -- The 114th World Series begins Tuesday night at Fenway Park, as the Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Red Sox are looking for their fourth championship in the last 15 years. The Dodgers are trying to win their first title since 1988. Here's how you can watch Game 1.

Both the Red Sox and Dodgers announced their 25-man World Series rosters earlier on Tuesday. Then, a few hours later, the two clubs announced their starting lineups. Here is the batting order the visiting Dodgers will use in Game 1:

Nine right-handed batters in the lineup for the Dodgers. Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, and Joc Pederson are all on the bench, though I suspect they will finish the game in the lineup. Muncy will likely replace Freese at first base once Chris Sale is out of the game, and Bellinger and Pederson figure to replace Taylor and Hernandez. (Taylor or Hernandez could slide to second to get Dozier out of the lineup against righty relievers.)

Now here is the lineup the home Red Sox will use against Kershaw:

Fairly standard lineup against a left-handed starter for the Red Sox with one notable exception in Devers. Eduardo Nunez, a right-handed batter, has been the starting third baseman most of the postseason. He rolled an ankle in ALCS Game 3 and has not played since. Devers usually sits against tough lefties but draws the start against Kershaw in World Series Game 1.