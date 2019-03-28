2019 MLB Opening Day payrolls: Red Sox, Cubs, Yankees open season above competitive balance tax threshold

Why have we donned our linen cravats, tailored waistcoats, silk breeches, and stout woolen spatterdashes? We have done so because we are about to Talk Business.

Specifically we're going to provide the URL-clicker with each MLB club's Opening Day payroll for 2019. As a championship flourish, we're also going to rank these clubs according to Opening Day payroll for 2019. In addition to listing each team's payroll for the 40-man roster, we'll also list each team's current estimated payroll for purposes of the competitive balance tax (CBT), informally known as the luxury tax.

The CBT payroll is a different, higher figure because it averages the annual value of long-term contracts even if those contracts include deferred money and also includes things like player benefits costs and salary owed to players no longer on the 40-man. The CBT threshold for 2019 is $206 million, which means the Red Sox, Cubs and Yankees are estimated to be north of that figure to start the season.

(Data courtesy of the very excellent Spotrac.com.)

Redeemable currency in exchange for goods and services!