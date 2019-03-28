2019 MLB Opening Day payrolls: Red Sox, Cubs, Yankees open season above competitive balance tax threshold
Who's spending what as we get ready for the start of the 2019 regular season?
Why have we donned our linen cravats, tailored waistcoats, silk breeches, and stout woolen spatterdashes? We have done so because we are about to Talk Business.
Specifically we're going to provide the URL-clicker with each MLB club's Opening Day payroll for 2019. As a championship flourish, we're also going to rank these clubs according to Opening Day payroll for 2019. In addition to listing each team's payroll for the 40-man roster, we'll also list each team's current estimated payroll for purposes of the competitive balance tax (CBT), informally known as the luxury tax.
The CBT payroll is a different, higher figure because it averages the annual value of long-term contracts even if those contracts include deferred money and also includes things like player benefits costs and salary owed to players no longer on the 40-man. The CBT threshold for 2019 is $206 million, which means the Red Sox, Cubs and Yankees are estimated to be north of that figure to start the season.
|Rank
|Team
|Opening Day payroll
|Estimated CBT payroll
1
$213,188,334
$248,633,334
2
$208,199,143
$225,199,143
3
$206,407,750
$223,407,750
4
$181,400,409
$198,542,076
5
$177,443,329
$194,443,329
6
$172,374,782
$189,374,782
7
$167,456,465
$184,456,465
8
$161,865,003
$196,115,003
9
$152,863,333
$198,338,333
10
$150,367,083
$174,190,855
11
$149,335,166
$166,335,166
12
$138,030,231
$155,030,231
13
$135,802,314
$154,810,378
14
$130,389,362
$147,689,362
15
$128,815,238
$145,815,238
16
$113,590,267
$136,540,267
17
$110,530,000
$127,911,060
18
$107,584,167
$124,584,167
19
$107,345,783
$124,345,783
20
$102,462,762
$129,462,762
21
$96,825,833
$113,825,833
22
$96,697,001
$113,697,001
23
$96,243,400
$113,243,400
24
$94,429,433
$125,429,433
25
$83,079,283
$100,079,283
26
$68,976,867
$97,976,867
27
$67,371,100
$84,371,100
28
$66,626,457
$118,614,314
29
$65,918,500
$82,918,500
30
$62,911,262
$81,120,952
(Data courtesy of the very excellent Spotrac.com.)
