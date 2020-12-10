Wednesday night during the virtual Winter Meetings, Major League Baseball announced the second annual All-MLB Team. Fans accounted for 50 percent of the voting for the All-MLB Team, with a panel of media members responsible for the other half.

Not surprisingly, the two league MVPs (Jose Abreu and Freddie Freeman) and Cy Young award winners (Trevor Bauer and Shane Bieber) made the 2020 All-MLB Teams, though there's room for only one first baseman on the All-MLB First Team. Here are the full first and second 2020 All-MLB Teams:

First Team

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals

First base: Freddie Freeman, Braves

Second base: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

Third base: Manny Machado, Padres

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Juan Soto, Nationals; Mike Trout, Angels

Designated hitter: Marcell Ozuna, Braves

Starting pitchers: Trevor Bauer, Reds; Shane Bieber, Cleveland; Yu Darvish, Cubs; Jacob deGrom, Mets; Max Fried, Braves

Relief pitchers: Nick Anderson, Rays; Liam Hendriks, Athletics

Second Team

Catcher: C J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

First base: Jose Abreu, White Sox

Second base: Brandon Lowe, Rays

Shortstop: Corey Seager, Dodgers

Third base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland

Outfielders: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves; Michael Conforto, Mets; Mike Yastrzemski, Giants

Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz, Twins

Starting pitchers: Gerrit Cole, Yankees; Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers; Dinelson Lamet, Padres; Kenta Maeda, Twins; Hyun-Jin Ryu, Blue Jays

Relief pitchers: Brad Hand, Cleveland; Devin Williams, Brewers

According to MLB, this year's nominees were selected by merit, with no set number of nominees for each position and selections were made across both the American and National Leagues. The All-MLB Team honors are similar to the NFL's All-Pro team and the NBA's All-NBA team. Leagues are irrelevant to the All-MLB Team voting.

Voting closed on Friday, Nov. 13, and fans were eligible to vote once every 24 hours via an online ballot at MLB.com. You can view a full list of the finalists for each position here.