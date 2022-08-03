Major League Baseball's 2022 trade deadline is in the books. The deadline passed at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, meaning teams have just finished bolstering their rosters ahead of a playoff push in August and September. This year's trade deadline was not short on intrigue or big names. The biggest name of all -- Juan Soto -- was dealt about six hours before the deadline. The Nationals shipped the superstar outfielder (along with Josh Bell) to the Padres for a package of eight-players.
Elsewere, the Yankees were one of MLB's busiest teams ahead of the deadline, acquiring starter Frankie Montas, outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Harrison Bader, and relievers Lou Trivino and Scott Effross, while sending Joey Gallo to the Dodgers. Before the Soto deal, the Padres made a surprising splash when they acquired Josh Hader from the Brewers. Luis Castillo (Mariners), Noah Syndergaard (Phillies), Eric Hosmer (Red Sox) and Whit Merrifield (Blue Jays) also found new homes.
Want to catch up on every major trade? We have you covered below with our 2022 MLB trade deadline tracker.