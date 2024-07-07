The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 16, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers. It will be the first time the defending World Series champions host the All-Star Game since 1939. The Yankees defeated the Cubs in the 1938 World Series, then hosted the Midsummer Classic at Yankee Stadium in 1939.

On Sunday night, the full All-Star Game rosters were revealed. The starting position players are selected via fan voting. The rest of the All-Star rosters are decided through player voting, with the commissioner's office filling in any gaps. The two All-Star managers -- Bruce Bochy (Rangers) and Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks) this year -- no longer select players.

As it stands, this particular All-Star Game will be full of first-time pitchers -- 17 in all. That includes Pittsburgh Pirates righty Paul Skenes, who became the first player to be chosen No. 1 in one draft and then make the All-Star Game in the subsequent season, and Garrett Crochet, the breakout lefty for the Chicago White Sox who might be the best pitcher moved at the deadline. Including the reserves, 32 players have been named to their first All-Star Game this season. Jose Altuve and Salvador Perez will be the most familiar players on the roster, with each making their ninth game. Mookie Betts will be making his eighth consecutive appearance. The Phillies are sending a Major League-high seven players, including Bryce Harper, Ranger Suárez and Alec Bohm.

Below are the full 2024 All-Star Game rosters. Note that replacements will be added between now and the All-Star Game as players drop out due to injury or workload reasons.

American League starters

Again, the starting position players are chosen through fan voting. Here's who will start the game for the AL:

C Adley Rutschman, Orioles

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

2B Jose Altuve, Astros

SS Gunnar Henderson, Orioles

3B José Ramírez, Guardians

OF Aaron Judge, Yankees

OF Steven Kwan, Guardians

OF Juan Soto, Yankees

DH Yordan Alvarez, Astros

American League reserves

SS Carlos Correa, Twins

3B Rafael Devers, Red Sox

OF Jarren Duran, Red Sox

UTL David Fry, Guardians

OF Riley Greene, Tigers

1B Josh Naylor, Guardians

3B Isaac Parades, Rays

C Salvador Perez, Royals.

2B Marcus Semien, Rangers

SS Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

OF Kyle Tucker, Astros

American League pitchers

Tyler Anderson, Angels

Corbin Burnes, Orioles

Emmanuel Clase, Guardians

Garrett Crochet, White Sox

Logan Gilbert, Mariners

Clay Holmes, Yankees

Tanner Houck, Red Sox

Seth Lugo, Royals

Mason Miller, A's

Cole Ragans, Royals

Tarik Skubal, Tigers

Kirby Yates, Rangers

National League starters

Here are the NL starters as selected via fan voting:

C William Contreras, Brewers

1B Bryce Harper, Phillies

2B Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

SS Trea Turner, Phillies

3B Alex Bohm, Phillies

OF Jurickson Profar, Padres

OF Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (injured)

OF Christian Yelich, Brewers

DH Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

National League reserves

SS CJ Abrams, Nationals

1B Pete Alonso, Mets

1B Luis Arraez, Padres

3B Alec Bohm, Phillies

SS Elly De La Cruz, Reds

1B Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

OF Teoscar Hernandez, Dodgers

3B Ryan McMahon, Rockies

OF Jackson Merrill, Padres

DH Marcell Ozuna, Braves

OF Heliot Ramos, Giants

OF Bryan Reynolds, Pirates

C Will Smith, Dodgers

National League pitchers

Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers

Ryan Helsley, Cardinals

Jeff Hoffman, Phillies

Shota Imanaga, Cubs

Reynaldo Lopez, Braves

Chris Sale, Braves

Tanner Scott, Marlins

Paul Skenes, Pirates

Matt Strahm, Phillies

Ranger Suarez, Phillies

Robert Suarez, Padres

Logan Webb, Giants

Zack Wheeler, Phillies

The MLB All-Star Game has been played annually since 1933. The AL leads the all-time series 47-44-2, though the NL snapped the AL's nine-year winning streak last season.