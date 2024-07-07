The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 16, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers. It will be the first time the defending World Series champions host the All-Star Game since 1939. The Yankees defeated the Cubs in the 1938 World Series, then hosted the Midsummer Classic at Yankee Stadium in 1939.
On Sunday night, the full All-Star Game rosters were revealed. The starting position players are selected via fan voting. The rest of the All-Star rosters are decided through player voting, with the commissioner's office filling in any gaps. The two All-Star managers -- Bruce Bochy (Rangers) and Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks) this year -- no longer select players.
As it stands, this particular All-Star Game will be full of first-time pitchers -- 17 in all. That includes Pittsburgh Pirates righty Paul Skenes, who became the first player to be chosen No. 1 in one draft and then make the All-Star Game in the subsequent season, and Garrett Crochet, the breakout lefty for the Chicago White Sox who might be the best pitcher moved at the deadline. Including the reserves, 32 players have been named to their first All-Star Game this season. Jose Altuve and Salvador Perez will be the most familiar players on the roster, with each making their ninth game. Mookie Betts will be making his eighth consecutive appearance. The Phillies are sending a Major League-high seven players, including Bryce Harper, Ranger Suárez and Alec Bohm.
Below are the full 2024 All-Star Game rosters. Note that replacements will be added between now and the All-Star Game as players drop out due to injury or workload reasons.
American League starters
Again, the starting position players are chosen through fan voting. Here's who will start the game for the AL:
- C Adley Rutschman, Orioles
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
- 2B Jose Altuve, Astros
- SS Gunnar Henderson, Orioles
- 3B José Ramírez, Guardians
- OF Aaron Judge, Yankees
- OF Steven Kwan, Guardians
- OF Juan Soto, Yankees
- DH Yordan Alvarez, Astros
American League reserves
- SS Carlos Correa, Twins
- 3B Rafael Devers, Red Sox
- OF Jarren Duran, Red Sox
- UTL David Fry, Guardians
- OF Riley Greene, Tigers
- 1B Josh Naylor, Guardians
- 3B Isaac Parades, Rays
- C Salvador Perez, Royals.
- 2B Marcus Semien, Rangers
- SS Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
- OF Kyle Tucker, Astros
American League pitchers
- Tyler Anderson, Angels
- Corbin Burnes, Orioles
- Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
- Garrett Crochet, White Sox
- Logan Gilbert, Mariners
- Clay Holmes, Yankees
- Tanner Houck, Red Sox
- Seth Lugo, Royals
- Mason Miller, A's
- Cole Ragans, Royals
- Tarik Skubal, Tigers
- Kirby Yates, Rangers
National League starters
Here are the NL starters as selected via fan voting:
- C William Contreras, Brewers
- 1B Bryce Harper, Phillies
- 2B Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks
- SS Trea Turner, Phillies
- 3B Alex Bohm, Phillies
- OF Jurickson Profar, Padres
- OF Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (injured)
- OF Christian Yelich, Brewers
- DH Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers
National League reserves
- SS CJ Abrams, Nationals
- 1B Pete Alonso, Mets
- 1B Luis Arraez, Padres
- 3B Alec Bohm, Phillies
- SS Elly De La Cruz, Reds
- 1B Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
- OF Teoscar Hernandez, Dodgers
- 3B Ryan McMahon, Rockies
- OF Jackson Merrill, Padres
- DH Marcell Ozuna, Braves
- OF Heliot Ramos, Giants
- OF Bryan Reynolds, Pirates
- C Will Smith, Dodgers
National League pitchers
- Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers
- Ryan Helsley, Cardinals
- Jeff Hoffman, Phillies
- Shota Imanaga, Cubs
- Reynaldo Lopez, Braves
- Chris Sale, Braves
- Tanner Scott, Marlins
- Paul Skenes, Pirates
- Matt Strahm, Phillies
- Ranger Suarez, Phillies
- Robert Suarez, Padres
- Logan Webb, Giants
- Zack Wheeler, Phillies
The MLB All-Star Game has been played annually since 1933. The AL leads the all-time series 47-44-2, though the NL snapped the AL's nine-year winning streak last season.