Cardinals fire manager Mike Matheny, coaches John Mabry and Bill Mueller
Matheny had been the team's manager since November 2011
The St. Louis Cardinals have made a major change in the dugout.
Saturday night, manager Mike Matheny was relieved of duties, the team announced. Hitting coach John Mabry and assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller were let go as well.
CBSSports.com will have more on this story shortly.
