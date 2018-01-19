D-Backs' Yasmany Tomas arrested for reckless driving for allegedly going 105 mph

Yasmany Tomas is facing legal trouble as a result of alleged reckless driving. USATSI

Diamondbacks outfielder Yasmany Tomas was arrested Thursday morning in Arizona for reckless driving and criminal speeding. He was not found to be under the influence of any substances, but he was going excessive fast. KTAR Arizona reports that Tomas was going 105 miles per hour, according to the police.

Tomas possibly faces up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine for the Class 3 misdemeanor.

The Diamondbacks issued the following statement:

"We are very disappointed to learn of this news. We are still gathering facts, and will refrain from further comment at this time as this is a pending legal matter."

This issue is unlikely to draw the attention of Major League Baseball in the form of a suspension. Back in 2012, for example, Aroldis Chapman was arrested for going 93 (on a suspended license, no less) and didn't face a suspension from the league.

Tomas, 27, hit .241/.294/.464 with eight homers and 32 RBI last season in only 47 games. He dealt with injuries and underwent season-ending core surgery in August. He's expected to be ready to play come spring training. Unless the Diamondbacks add someone -- such as bringing back wildly-popular free agent J.D. Martinez -- Tomas figures to be the starting left fielder to open next season.