Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS: 25-man rosters for both teams announced

The National League Division Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers gets underway in Dodger Stadium on Friday night. In advance of this high-stakes clash between NL West rivals, each team released its 25-man roster for the series. The only way a change can be made is in the event of injury, and in that case the player removed isn't allowed to come back ...

Diamondbacks

Catchers: Chris Iannetta , Jeff Mathis

, Infielders: Daniel Descalso , Brandon Drury , Paul Goldschmidt , Jake Lamb , Ketel Marte , Kristopher Negron, Adam Rosales , Christian Walker

, , , , , Kristopher Negron, , Outfielders: Gregor Blanco , J.D. Martinez, David Peralta , A.J. Pollock

, J.D. Martinez, , A.J. Pollock Right-handed pitchers: Archie Bradley , Zack Godley , Zack Greinke , David Hernandez , Fernando Rodney , Jimmie Sherfy , Taijuan Walker

, , , , , , Left-handed pitchers: Andrew Chafin , Patrick Corbin , Jorge De La Rosa , Robbie Ray

Dodgers

Catchers: Austin Barnes , Kyle Farmer , Yasmani Grandal

, , Infielders: Cody Bellinger , Logan Forsythe , Corey Seager , Justin Turner , Chase Utley

, , , , Outfielders: Curtis Granderson , Enrique Hernandez , Andre Ethier , Yasiel Puig , Chris Taylor

, , , , Right-handed pitchers: Pedro Baez , Yu Darvish , Josh Fields , Kenley Jansen , Kenta Maeda , Brandon Morrow , Ross Stripling

, , , , , , Left-handed pitchers: Clayton Kershaw , Tony Cingrani , Rich Hill , Tony Watson , Alex Wood

The Dodgers' impressive roster depth has of course necessitated some tough decisions. Notable names left off the NLDS roster include Joc Pederson , Hyun-Jin Ryu , Brandon McCarthy , Walker Buehler , Luis Avilan , and Charlie Culberson .