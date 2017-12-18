LOOK: Cole Hamels and his wife Heidi donate mansion to special needs charity

Cole Hamels and wife Heidi a while back began constructing a mansion worth almost $10 million in the Ozarks. Then, though, Hamels was traded from the Phillies to the Rangers in late July of 2015, and not long after the trade the Hamels decided they'd make their home in Texas rather than Missouri. As for that $10 million mansion they'd undertook, on Monday the Missouri charity Camp Barnabas (@CampBarnabas on Twitter) announced that Hamels had donated it. Here are the details via the Camp Barnabas press release:

The Christmas season just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to Texas Rangers Major League Baseball pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife Heidi gifting their 32,000 square foot home, including more than 100 acres, on Table Rock Lake to Camp Barnabas. "There are tons of amazing charities in Southwest Missouri. Out of all of these, Barnabas really pulled on our heartstrings," says Cole Hamels. "Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way." Based in Southwest Missouri, Camp Barnabas is a non-profit charitable organization that includes two locations dedicated to providing life-changing experiences to individuals with special needs and chronic illnesses as well as their siblings. This gift marks the largest donation in the history of Barnabas.

And here's a look at the home, via CampBarnabas.org:

CampBarnabas.org

Needless to say, this an awesome gesture on the part of the Hamels family, and there's no doubt that their gift will make a huge difference in the lives of these children.

Your player of the day for Dec. 18, 2017? It's Cole Hamels without a doubt.