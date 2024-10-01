This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

⚾ Good morning to all, but especially to ...

THE NEW YORK METS, THE ATLANTA BRAVES ... AND ALL THE OTHER MLB PLAYOFF TEAMS

October baseball is officially here, and it was finalized via a wacky, dramatic final day of September, which doubled as the final day of the regular season.

The Braves and Mets are heading to the postseason as the NL's No. 5 and No. 6 seeds, respectively, after they split their doubleheader. The Diamondbacks were eliminated as a result; they needed either team to win both games.

Hurricane Helene forced this day-after-the-last-day doubleheader, an option that could have been avoided with better planning, Matt Snyder notes. Things got even wilder in the first game:

Down 3-0, the Mets scored six runs in the top of the eighth, highlighted by a two-run home run by Brandon Nimmo . New York led 6-3.

. New York led 6-3. The Braves hit back for four runs in the bottom of the inning, powered by a bases-clearing Ozzie Albies double. Atlanta, 7-6.

double. Atlanta, 7-6. But back came Francisco Lindor with a game-winning, playoff berth-clinching two-run home run in the top of the ninth. New York, 8-7, final

The Braves, then needing to win the second game, planned to turn to likely NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale, but he was scratched with back spasms and isn't expected to return for the Wild Card Series -- another twist in a day full of them. But Grant Holmes delivered four scoreless innings, and Marcell Ozuna (two) and Gio Urshela drove in the game's only runs in the Braves' 3-0 win.

So, finally, we're here. The playoffs are set.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Byes: No. 1 Yankees, No. 2 Guardians

Wild Card Series: No. 6 Tigers at No. 3 Astros (winner plays Guardians) -- preview here

-- Wild Card Series: No. 5 Royals at No. 4 Orioles (winner plays Yankees) -- preview here

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Byes: No. 1 Dodgers, No. 2 Phillies

Wild Card Series: No. 6 Mets at No. 3 Brewers (winner plays Phillies) -- preview here

-- Wild Card Series: No. 5 Braves at No. 4 Padres (winner plays Dodgers) -- preview here

So, who's winning it all? Our expert picks are in, and there are four different title selections among six pickers. Dayn Perry says ...

Perry: "Phillies over Yankees -- Last year's absurd narratives notwithstanding, yes, being a bye team confers a major advantage in the playoffs. That's in part why I'm predicting a Yankees-Phillies World Series. I like the Phillies' front-end starters, their balanced lineup, and their solid relief situation. My confidence in these selections is low, of course, because baseball is inherently unpredictable. Still, it says here the Phils will edge out the Yanks for the belt and the title."

The Phillies are the most popular of our experts' picks, but they're only fourth in Matt Snyder's playoff Power Rankings. Here's more:

😃 Honorable mentions

🏈 And not such a good morning for ...

THE MIAMI DOLPHINS

It's ugly in Miami. The Titans cruised past the Dolphins 31-12, marking Tennessee's first win of the season and Miami's third straight loss.

The Titans lost Will Levis (shoulder) early, but Mason Rudolph filled in capably -- Levis is still the starter, says Brian Callahan -- and Tennessee leaned on running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, who combined for 147 total yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins, starting their third different quarterback in as many weeks with Tua Tagovailoa out, had no such answers. Tyler Huntley, signed two weeks ago, competed admirably but was largely ineffective, as was the run game. Miami managed a paltry 184 yards. Here's how dire it's gotten: The 12 points are Miami's most in the last three games.

(Hey, remember Miami's last September game of 2023 when the Dolphins put up 70 points. They've scored 45 points in four games so far this season.)

If the entire operation completely falls apart because one player -- especially an injury-prone one -- isn't there, it's a bad operation. Tennessee was able to put things together in a moment's notice. The Dolphins have had weeks. Mike McDaniel can't find answers, and the roster doesn't have the necessary personnel even if he can. The hope now is the Dolphins somehow squeeze out a few games until Tagovailoa returns, but even that feels like a big ask. Even if they do that, it might be too little, too late ... already.

😕 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 Lions defeat Seahawks in high-scoring thriller



They call it the Motor City, and the football team has the motor to match. The Lions bulldozed the overmatched Seahawks, 42-29, behind a record-breaking game by Jared Goff and a ferocious rushing attack.

Goff went 18 for 18 -- a record for most completions without an incompletion Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams . Goff also caught -- yes, caught! -- a touchdown

and . Goff also David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 158 total yards and three touchdowns.

and combined for 158 total yards and three touchdowns. There weren't many positives for the defense, but Kerby Joseph had a magnificent interception to seal the win. He already has three picks this year, second in the league.

Seattle was without a bunch of key defensive starters and didn't get much help from the officiating, but Detroit's offense looks awesome. The offensive line was solid even sans center Frank Ragnow -- something that had caused issues previously -- and the defense did enough. Both of these 3-1 teams look the part.

MLB all-time hits leader Pete Rose dies at 83

Pete Rose, MLB's all-time hits leader, died at 83 years old, his family confirmed.

Across 24 seasons, Rose accumulated 4,256 hits, made 17 All-Star teams, won three World Series and won an NL MVP award. He's also MLB's all-time leader in games played, at-bats and plate appearances. Rose served as the Reds' player-manager (and then just manager) from 1984-89.

Known for his intense, all-out playing style, Rose earned the nickname "Charlie Hustle," though there are different versions of how that nickname came to be

Rose, however, was placed on the sport's permanently ineligible list in 1989 amid allegations of gambling on MLB games. In 2004, when his autobiography came out, he admitted to gambling on games as a manager, and in 2015, he admitted he gambled as a player. He was never eligible for the Hall of Fame.

Rose's post-baseball career was marred by several factors, including the gambling scandal and time served in federal prison for tax evasion. In 2017, he was accused of statutory rape committed in the 1970s.

Matt Snyder has a smart, nuanced look at Rose's complicated legacy.

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo dies at 58 years old

Dikembe Mutombo, the iconic shot blocker, humanitarian, NBA global ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer, died from brain cancer at 58 years old, the NBA announced Monday.

Mutombo's 3,289 career blocks are second in NBA history (only behind Hakeem Olajuwon ), and many were followed by his signature finger wag. He played for the Nuggets, Hawks, 76ers, Nets, Knicks and Rockets ; Denver and Atlanta retired his jersey.

), and many were followed by his signature finger wag. He played for the and ; Denver and Atlanta retired his jersey. Mutombo made eight All-Star teams, won Defensive Player of the Year four times -- tied with Rudy Gobert and Ben Wallace for most all-time -- and was a three-time All-NBA selection.

and for most all-time -- and was a three-time All-NBA selection. As part of a statement, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said, "Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others."



Hailing from the Democratic Republic of Congo -- known as Zaire when he was born -- Mutombo arrived at Georgetown planning to become a doctor. But 7-foot-2 students tend to stick out, and legendary Hoyas coach John Thompson pursued adding Mutombo to the roster. Soon thereafter, Mutombo paired with Alonzo Mourning to form a dominant frontcourt. Kyle Boone wrote on Mutombo's impact at Georgetown.

Mutombo's finger wag didn't emerge until 1997, his sixth NBA season, but it will live on forever, Brad Botkin notes. So, too, Mutombo's impact off the court, which includes opening a hospital near his hometown of Kinshasa, the Congolese capital. Masai Ujiri, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others reflected on Mutombo's legacy.

📺 What we're watching Tuesday



⚽ We're watching the UEFA Champions League. Here's how.

⚾ AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers at Astros, 2:30 p.m. on ABC

⚾ AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals at Orioles, 4 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets at Brewers, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 WNBA semifinals Game 2: Aces at Liberty, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Braves at Padres, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 WNBA semifinals Game 2: Sun at Lynx, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2