The 2024 MLB postseason kicked off this week with the best-of-three Wild Card Series. The No. 4 Baltimore Orioles are hosting the No. 5 Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards The winner of this series will advance to play the New York Yankees in the best-of-five ALDS. This is Baltimore's second straight postseason berth and Kansas City's first since 2015. The Royals held off the Orioles to win 1-0 in Game 1 Tuesday thanks to an RBI single from Bobby Witt Jr. Baltimore will try to keep its season alive on Wednesday.

Date Start time/result TV Game 1 Tues., Oct. 1 KC 1, BAL 0 ESPN2 Game 2 Weds., Oct. 2 4:38 p.m. ET ESPN Game 3 (if necessary) Thurs., Oct. 3 4:08 p.m. ET ESPN

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2 | Time: 4:38 p.m. ET

Location: Camden Yards (Baltimore)

Channel: ESPN | Stream: Fubo

Probable pitchers: RHP Seth Lugo (16-9. 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.59 ERA)

Odds: BAL -160 | KC +135; over/under: 7.5

The Royals will turn to workhorse Seth Lugo to try to get them to the ALDS. He had a 2.28 ERA in September, allowing just one home run in 27 2/3 innings. The Orioles, with their season on the line, will counter with Zach Eflin, who they added at the trade deadline. After the trade, Eflin was dominant, good for a 2.60 ERA in 55 1/3 innings. He didn't allow more than three runs in any of his nine starts with Baltimore.

Here now is what you need to know about each team heading into the Wild Card Series.

Orioles: Truth be told, this was a disappointing season for the O's. They're in the postseason, so it's not like it was a bad season, but after winning 101 games last year and having the game's top farm system, they were expected to take a step forward, or at least remain among the game's truly elite teams. Furthermore, the Os' were swept out of the ALDS by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers last year, which had to leave a bad taste in their mouths. Rather than build on last season, Baltimore went 91-71 and finished second to the Yankees in the AL East.

Things behind anew in the postseason, however, and the O's enter the postseason with a strong 1-2 punch atop the rotation (Burnes and Eflin) and one of the deepest lineups in the game. Eight Orioles batted at least 400 times this season and all eight had at least a 106 OPS+. Jordan Westburg returned from his broken hand near the end of the regular season and his presence transforms the offense. Baltimore scored 56 runs in their final 10 games. With a shaky bullpen and some rotation questions behind Burnes and Eflin, the offense will have to lead the way for Baltimore.

Royals: A year ago, Kansas City lost 106 games, the most in franchise history. Now they're a postseason team. The Royals are the third team in the Expansion Era (since 1961) to reach the postseason a year after losing 100 games, joining the 2017 Minnesota Twins and the 2020 Miami Marlins in the COVID-shortened season. This is their first postseason berth since their 2015 World Series championship year. Heck, it's the first time the Royals have posted a winning record since then.

Led by the peerless Bobby Witt Jr. -- seriously, what is his flaw? -- the Royals stole the third most bases among postseason teams, which may be something they can exploit against the Orioles. Baltimore had a slightly below league average 20% caught stealing rate. Kansas City will lean on Witt, Salvador Perez, and the 1-2 punch of Ragans and Lugo. Those two both figure to finish in the top five of the Cy Young voting.