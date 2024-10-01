Jared Goff has never had a night like this. No quarterback, in fact, has had a night like the one Goff had on Monday night, either.

The Lions' quarterback went a perfect 18 of 18 in Detroit's 42-29 win over the visiting Seahawks. That's the most pass attempts ever without an incompletion in an NFL game, via the CBS Sports research team.

Most attempts in an NFL game without an incompletion

Player Attempts Year Jared Goff, Lions 18 2024 Kurt Warner 10 2005 Koy Detmer 9 2005

As you can see, Goff smashed the record, which will likely stand for some time.

Goff's 18 completions went a long way. He threw for 292 yards that included scoring strikes to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Goff was even on the receiving end of a touchdown pass thrown by St. Brown midway through the third quarter.

To put Goff's night into perspective, the most accurate game by a quarterback in Super Bowl history is Phil Simms, who went 22 of 25 (88%) while taking home MVP honors in the Giants' 39-20 win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XXI. Speaking of Super Bowls, that's where Goff and his teammates are striving to get to this year after coming up just short of that goal in 2023.