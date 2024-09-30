Coming off a disappointing stretch of two seasons — including a 91-loss campaign in 2023 – the St. Louis Cardinals are poised to make significant changes to the front office and roster. The executive moves have already started.

Team owner Bill DeWitt announced Monday that general manager Mike Girsch has been removed from his position and is now vice president of special projects. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak will finish his contract, which runs through 2025, in his current position but that'll be his final year. Chaim Bloom will then take over as club president after the 2025 season.

Manager Oli Marmol will remain in his current position.

Bloom, the former lead exec with the Red Sox, joined the Cardinals this past offseason in an advisory capacity, and he was tasked with performing a full audit of the organization, particularly with regard to the farm system and player-development infrastructure. That player-development program, once the industry standard, has faltered badly in recent years and failed to keep pace with other organizations. As Katie Woo in The Athletic recently detailed, the Cardinals badly lag other organizations when it comes to the number of instructors, coaches, and coordinators overseeing development at the minor-league level.

On this front, longtime director of player development Gary LaRocque recently announced his retirement and, according to The Athletic, it's Bloom, now a full-time member of the front office, who will choose LaRocque's replacement.

Elsewhere, the Cardinals will reportedly not make an effort to re-sign first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and this winter they may look to shop veterans on long-term contracts like Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Nolan Arenado – provided their respective no-trade clauses can be worked around. As well, lockdown closer Ryan Helsley is a trade candidate heading into his final year of arbitration.

Mozeliak has been the club's lead decision-maker since late 2007. What will perhaps be most interesting is to what extent Mozeliak remains truly in charge of the critical decisions the club will make this coming winter or if he's being shunted into a graceful exit and more benign role while Bloom's influence continues to grow within the organization.