The first win-or-go-home game of the 2024 MLB postseason is here. The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the New York Mets on Thursday night in Wild Card Series Game 3. The winner advances in the playoff bracket to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The loser goes home for the offseason.

The Mets won Game 1 on Tuesday and were six outs away from clinching the series on Wednesday night. But the Brewers rallied against reliever Phil Maton, scoring three eighth-inning runs to win Game 2 and force the decisive matchup in this best-of-three series. This is just the second Game 3 in MLB Wild Card Series history. Ten of the 12 series have been two-game sweeps, and now both Game 3s have involved the Mets, who lost to the Padres at Citi Field in this spot two years ago.

Here is the Wild Card Series schedule:



Date Start time/score TV Game 1 Tues., Oct. 1 NYM 8, MIL 4 ESPN/fubo (try for free) Game 2 Weds., Oct. 2 MIL 5, NYM 3 ESPN/fubo (try for free) Game 3 Thurs., Oct. 3 7:08 p.m. ET ESPN/fubo (try for free)

Where to watch



Date: Thursday, Oct. 3 | Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

Location: American Family Field (Milwaukee)

Channel: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Probable pitchers: RHP Tobias Myers (9-6, 3.00 ERA) vs. LHP Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA)

Odds: MIL -125 | NYM +105; over/under: 8.0

Here's what you need to know about the Mets and Brewers in the Wild Card Series.

Mets: The Mets are making their second postseason appearance in the last three years. New York's chances of reaching October appeared limited after a brutal May that saw them go 9-19. The Mets subsequently rallied, posting their 40th win in the second half on Monday, when they took the first game of a doubleheader against the Braves and clinched their playoff berth.

As an added subplot to this series, the Mets are led by former Brewers executive David Stearns. Stearns, who guided the Brewers from 2015-22, took a step back for the 2023 season before departing the organization to join the Mets.

Brewers: The Brewers are making their sixth postseason appearance in the last seven years. Alas, they've been knocked out during the wild-card round on three of those trips. Milwaukee will attempt to change its recent October fortunes after a season that saw them take control of the Central for good in late April.