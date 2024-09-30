In the lead-up to the doubleheader on Monday between the Mets and Braves in Atlanta, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had gotten some pushback for how the situation was handled. I was part of that. The situation is still unfortunate, given how things are going to shake out heading to the Wild Card Series, but I couldn't help but think about a movie as the dust was settling from the insanity that was Game 1 of the doubleheader. It was an 8-7 Mets win, but if you only look at the score, you're missing nearly everything.

Remember in "Gladiator" (which you can watch on Paramount+, by the way!) when Russell Crowe's character screams, "are you not entertained!?!?" to the crowd on hand? He's indignant regarding the situation in which he's been thrust. I have no doubt that Manfred had similar sentiment with a hurricane forcing a tough situation. He obviously can't control the weather, but there were still lingering questions about how he handled the situation.

And then the eighth and ninth innings in Truist Park on Monday happened. And holy smokes, yes, I was totally entertained. That was one of the most entertaining baseball games I've ever seen. It was just jaw-dropping in the last two innings and the fallout involved not just the Braves and Mets, but also the Diamondbacks, Brewers and Padres.

No, this was not a playoff game, but it was tantamount to one. Whoever won Game 1 of the doubleheader would clinch a playoff spot and then could dial back the effort in Game 2, holding back their scheduled starting pitcher for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. The loser of Game 1 of this doubleheader would be forced to burn a frontline starter and possibly a good portion of the bullpen in order to win and then figure out how to piece together the pitching for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series -- if they were able to win Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Little did we know during the game that the Braves were actually not going to have Chris Sale available for the nightcap, making it seem all the more imperative for them to win this first game. The Mets wouldn't have had a single starter on regular rest for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series if they had to use Luis Severino.

So while it may not have been an elimination game, both teams badly needed the first game. They played like it, too. Both teams brought in their closer in the eighth inning and staged furious, "never say die" rallies late in the game.

Both stud closers blew a save. Edwin Díaz hadn't done that in over a month. Neither had Raisel Iglesias.

How many big hits were there? Ozzie Albies' two-run shot in the third inning feels like a distant and irrelevant memory. Didn't it seem kind of harmless when Tyrone Taylor doubled to lead off the eighth? And still a little harmless when Francisco Alvarez doubled him home? Starling Marte hadn't even played to that point, but he'd end up 2 for 2 with two runs scored. Jose Iglesias had a game-tying single. Mark Vientos had a go-ahead productive out (sac fly). Brandon Nimmo crushed a two-run blast that felt like the dagger.

The Braves struck back, though, with Jarred Kelenic's single -- give an assist to Díaz for not covering the base to record an out against a player once involved in the same trade as him -- helping to set the table for an Albies bases-loaded double. Just like that, it was 7-6 Braves. They were leading despite allowing six runs in the top of the eighth.

The Mets weren't done, though, as Lindor came through again.

No, Lindor isn't going to win MVP, nor should he, but I can't blame any Mets fans or employees for propping him up in such fashion. He's been that good this season, specifically ever since he and the Mets shook off their slow start. They have the best record in baseball since the start of June and Lindor has played like an MVP in that stretch.

Of course, after the home run, the Mets still had to stave off a possible Braves rally. Díaz remained in the game even though he'd already blown the save and had thrown 21 pitches. He threw 26 on Sunday, too.

No matter. Díaz gutted through the ninth, working around a one-out single.

The Mets are playoff bound. Could we even say that they've exorcised the demons from the sweep they suffered in Atlanta late in 2022? Sure, why not? The Braves are in desperation mode heading to the second game of the doubleheader. The Diamondbacks are now Mets fans for one game. The Brewers and Padres wait to see who they'll host (the Mets go to San Diego if they win Game 2 and Milwaukee if they lose; the Braves can only go to San Diego; the Diamondbacks will head to Milwaukee if they make it).

And the rest of us just enjoyed a playoff preview. That's how wild things can get in this season with no truly great teams and a collection of incredibly talented teams with possibly fatal flaws. We were able to whet our collective appetites for postseason baseball one day early.

Damn right I'm entertained.