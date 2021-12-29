Major League Baseball saw a free agency surge this week ahead of a work stoppage. Multiple big-name free agents inked deals in the days leading up to the MLB lockout, which went into effect on Dec. 2. Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Robbie Ray, Javier Báez, Marcus Semien and Marcus Stroman are among the free agents who found new homes in the last few pre-lockout days. Teams are not able to sign free agents to the 40-man roster during the lockout.
Scherzer got a record deal with the Mets. The Rangers committed $500 million to Seager and Semien to remake their infield as they try to transition from rebuilder to contender. Ray, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, left the Blue Jays for the Mariners. Toronto filled his rotation void with Kevin Gausman.
All these moves come after big-name pitchers like Noah Syndergaard and Eduardo Rodriguez agreed to deals earlier in November. There are still plenty of big fish swimming in the free-agent pond, including Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant. But the lockout caused a free-agent spree.
Miss any of the action? We'll be using this space to keep tabs on our top 50 free agents throughout the winter, work stoppage or otherwise. As we noted when those rankings were published, "the order is based on a combination of expected impact and annual average value." You can click here to find those rankings in their original form, complete with analysis of player.
Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Carlos Correa (27)
|SS
|Unsigned
|2
Corey Seager (27)
|SS
|Signed 10-year deal
|3
Kris Bryant (29)
|3B/OF
|Unsigned
|4
Marcus Semien (31)
|2B/SS
|Signed seven-year deal
|5
Freddie Freeman (32)
|1B
|Unsigned
|6
Robbie Ray (30)
|LHP
|Signed five-year deal
|7
Max Scherzer (37)
|RHP
|Signed three-year deal
|8
Kevin Gausman (30)
|RHP
|Signed five-year deal
|9
Marcus Stroman (30)
|RHP
|Signed three-year deal
|10
Starling Marte (33)
|OF
|Signed four-year deal
|11
Trevor Story (29)
|SS
|Unsigned
|12
Chris Taylor (31)
|UTL
|Signed four-year deal
|13
Javier Baez (29)
|INF
|Signed six-year deal
|14
Nick Castellanos (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|15
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|Hirsoshima Toyo Carp (NPB)
|Unsigned
|16
Clayton Kershaw (33)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|17
Justin Verlander (38)
|RHP
|Unsigned (deal with Astros was not made official prior to the lockout)
|18
Noah Syndergaard (29)
|RHP
|Signed one-year deal
|19
Eduardo Rodriguez (28)
|LHP
|Signed five-year deal
|20
Kenley Jansen (34)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|21
Raisel Iglesias (31)
|RHP
|Signed four-year deal
|22
Anthony Rizzo (32)
|1B
|Unsigned
|23
Michael Conforto (28)
|OF
|Unsigned
|24
Jon Gray (30)
|RHP
|Signed four-year deal
|25
Brandon Belt (33)
|1B
|Accepted qualifying offer
|26
Kyle Schwarber (28)
|OF/1B/DH
|Unsigned
|27
Nelson Cruz (41)
|DH
|Unsigned
|28
Mark Canha (32)
|UTL
|Signed two-year deal
|29
Corey Kluber (35)
|RHP
|Signed one-year deal
|30
Steven Matz (30)
|LHP
|Signed four-year deal
|31
Carlos Rodon (29)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|32
Michael Pineda (32)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|33
Zack Greinke (38)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|34
Corey Knebel (30)
|RHP
|Signed one-year deal
|35
Collin McHugh (34)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|36
Danny Duffy (33)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|37
Brooks Raley (33)
|LHP
|Signed two-year deal
|38
Kyle Seager (34)
|3B
|N/A
|Retired
|39
Jorge Soler (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|40
Eddie Rosario (30)
|OF
|Unsigned
|41
Alex Wood (30)
|LHP
|Signed two-year deal
|42
Anthony DeSclafani (31)
|RHP
|Signed three-year deal
|43
Yusei Kikuchi (30)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|44
Avisail Garcia (30)
|OF
|Signed four-year deal
|45
Eduardo Escobar (32)
|3B
|Signed two-year deal
|46
Tommy Pham (33)
|OF
|Unsigned
|47
Leury Garcia (30)
|UTL
|Signed three-year deal
|48
Joe Kelly (33)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|49
Joc Pederson (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|50
Kendall Graveman (31)
|RHP
|Signed three-year deal