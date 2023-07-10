As the 2023 MLB All-Star break hits, the league, along with the Major League Baseball Players Association, has released a list of the top MLB player jerseys in terms of sales.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani lead the way with the most jersey sales of any players. In total, 14 of the top 20 players that have the most popular jerseys were picked to participate in the 2023 All-Star Game.

Ohtani's teammate, Mike Trout, also came in at No. 10 on the list, and that continues his streak of appearing on every most popular jersey list since he entered the league back in 2011.

The top 10 most popular jerseys are as follows:

The Braves are the most represented team on the list, with Acuna and Matt Olson appearing in the top 10. In addition, outfielder Austin Riley comes in at No. 11 on the list, while shortstop Ozzie Albies appears at No. 12. Since the league started issuing the most popular jersey list in 2010, it marks the first time that a Braves player has stood atop the list.

The Houston Astros have several players appearing on the list: Jose Altuve (No. 5), Alex Bregman (No. 9) and Yordan Alvarez (No. 17). Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers also have three players on the list: Mookie Betts (No. 6), first baseman Freddie Freeman (No. 16) and starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (No. 20).

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez also had a huge surge as he landed at No. 7 on the list. Rodriguez will be playing in front of his home fans when the 2023 MLB All-Star Game takes center stage in Seattle on Tuesday.