Spring training camps open in approximately one month and 29 of our top 50 free agent remain unsigned. Things are beginning to pick up though, including the Cubs landing Shota Imanaga on Tuesday. Here now are Wednesday's hot stove rumors.

Yankees are frontrunner for Stroman

Marcus Stroman CHC • SP ERA 3.95 WHIP 1.26 IP 136.2 BB 52 K 119 View Profile

The Yankees have emerged as the favorite to sign right-hander Marcus Stroman, according to MLB Network.. New York needs to bolster its rotation and replenish pitching depth after trading four pitchers, including three big leaguers, to the Padres in the Juan Soto deal. We ranked Stroman as the No. 8 free agent available this offseason.

Stroman, a native New Yorker, has criticized the Yankees and their rotation over the years, but only after GM Brian Cashman said he did not envision him being part of the club's postseason rotation following the 2019 trade deadline. That was silly, of course, but this public war of the words is nothing that can't be smoothed over with money and quality pitching.

Clevinger prefers Red Sox

Mike Clevinger CHW • SP • #52 ERA 3.77 WHIP 1.23 IP 131.1 BB 40 K 110 View Profile

The Red Sox are one of Mike Clevinger's preferred landing spots, reports WEEI. After signing Lucas Giolito earlier this month, Boston told at least one free agent they must shed money to make a serious offer. Payroll is apparently right in Beantown despite three last-place finishes in the last four years. Clevinger did not rank among our top 50 free agents this offseason.

Boston's rotation currently includes Giolito and Brayan Bello, and then some combination of Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta, and Garrett Whitlock. There's a clear need for another starter just to soak up innings and Clevinger figures to come on an affordable short-term deal. On the field, it's an obvious fit. It's unclear how far the Red Sox are willing to stretch payroll though.

Hicks market heating up

Jordan Hicks TOR • RP • #12 ERA 3.29 WHIP 1.36 IP 65.2 BB 32 K 81 View Profile

The market for free agent reliever Jordan Hicks is beginning to heat up, reports the New York Post. Just about all the top free agent relievers -- Hicks, Josh Hader, Robert Stephenson, etc. -- remain unsigned, so the bullpen market should pick up fairly soon. We ranked Hicks as the No. 25 free agent available this offseason.

Still only 27, Hicks turned his 2023 season around in May, when his shifted to the first base side of the rubber and began throwing more strikes. He had a 2.22 ERA and held opponents to a .208/.285/.276 batting line in his final 51 appearances. Given his age and 100 mph sinker, it should not be a surprise if Hicks lands a $10 million per year contract.