The New York Yankees were the best team in baseball during the first half of the 2022 MLB season and they'll begin the second-half against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Baltimore is in the middle of another lengthy roster rebuild but it's a team full of exciting young talent. A 10-game winning streak just before the All-Star break helped elevate the Orioles back to .500 and into the AL Wild Card picture. New York will send Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.86 ERA) to the mound on Friday, while Baltimore will start Tyler Wells (7-5, 3.38 ERA).

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Camden Yards in Baltimore. New York is listed as a -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Orioles vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine.

Orioles vs. Yankees money line: New York -160, Baltimore +135

Orioles vs. Yankees run-line: Baltimore +1.5 (-120)

Orioles vs. Yankees over-under: 9 runs

NYY: The Yankees have won eight of their last 10 head-to-head matchups against Baltimore

BAL: The Orioles are +1433 on the money line for the season

Why you should back the Yankees

New York led baseball with 160 home runs prior to the 2022 MLB All-Star break and Aaron Judge (34), Giancarlo Stanton (25) and Anthony Rizzo (22) have been their three pillars of power. However, Gleyber Torres is also up to 15 home runs now and he's been on a tear since the start of July, slashing .338/.397/.513 with two home runs and 11 RBIs this month.

Torres has seven multi-hit games over his last 14 contests and Aaron Boone has been moving him all around the lineup in order to try to get him on in front his big sluggers. Those devastating potential lineup combinations have been a huge reason why the Yankees lead the MLB with a +196 run differential.

Why you should back the Orioles

The Orioles got back into the thick of things with a 10-game winning streak earlier this month and after losing two of three just before the break, they'll be hoping to find the momentum again to start the second half. Ryan Mountcastle, Austin Hays and Anthony Santander have been the most consistent offensive threats for Baltimore this season but the team still ranks just 10th in the AL in runs scored (386) and 11th in OPS (.688).

Luckily, the pitching staff has been rounding into form and has been dominant at times during the month of July. Baltimore has a 3.46 team ERA and a 1.13 WHIP while striking out 9.3 batters per nine innings in the month of July. Wells will take the mound on Friday and he's been the most consistent pitcher in Baltimore's starting rotation. He's had two starts against the Yankees this year, going five innings and giving up two runs in both outings.

