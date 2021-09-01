For seven innings, the night looked like a special one for Padres left-hander Blake Snell. He had one of the best outings of his career and had gotten through seven innings without having allowed a hit. He wasn't efficient, however, which can be a staple of good Blake Snell outings. Snell needed 107 pitches to get through those seven innings and his manager deemed it the proper time to remove him from the game.

Reliever Pierce Johnson came on for the eighth and gave up a hit with one out. It was a pretty cheap hit, however.

No combined no-no, meaning the no-hitter from Joe Musgrove back in April remains the only one in Padres history.

The Padres went on to win the game, 3-0, while allowing just three Diamondbacks hits.

As for Snell, he was probably all the way maxed out on his stamina. He threw 122 pitches last time out in 7 2/3 innings. Otherwise, 108 pitches was his biggest workload of the season. He hasn't completed eight innings all season and, in fact, he's never done it in his entire career. The 7 2/3 innings in his last start was the longest of his career. He has only gone at least seven innings 16 times and more than seven four times; three of those in 2018 and the other being this past outing against the Dodgers on Aug. 25.

Also in favor of manager Jayce Tingler's decision-making process was that the Padres only had a 3-0 lead and have a banged-up starting rotation. Not only could they not afford to lose Snell right now, but they couldn't afford to lose the game. They entered Tuesday night a half-game behind the Reds for the second wild card spot in the National League. Because of the Reds' game getting postponed, they are now in a virtual tie.

All this is to say that while it's easy to kick and scream about taking a pitcher out during a no-hitter, everything else under these circumstances said pulling Snell was the cerebral move. The Padres had a good night overall and Tingler is to be commended for putting his team over an individual pursuit.