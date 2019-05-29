Rays set franchise record with inexplicably pathetic attendance against Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays had a historically low fan turnout during a game this week, and that's saying a lot considering the Rays typically finish near the bottom of the league in attendance every year.

Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field only drew 5,786 fans -- setting a record low for a franchise playing in its 22nd season. The previous attendance low was 6,509, but that came as Tampa prepared to battle Hurricane Irma in 2017 and many people were forced to evacuate the region.

This time, there's no such excuse for such a poor crowd -- other than, you know, the Rays being largely overlooked and The Trop being a pile of trash. There was no natural disaster. It wasn't one of those midweek afternoon starts (first pitch was at 7:10 p.m.). It wasn't a random matchup (Toronto is a division rival). There were no other sports teams to pay attention to (an important reminder the Tampa Bay Lightning colossally choked).

No, we can't even chalk this one up to the Rays sucking. Not only did the Rays win the game 3-1, the victory pulled them to within a game of first place in the AL East. And this is how many people were there to see it:

In the past, I've referred to The Trop as "gloomy, ugly, and a prison of misery" and personally endorsed burning the place to the ground. Now would be a great time to do so since there's nobody inside.