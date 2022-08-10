The NFL is appealing the recommended six-game suspension given to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson by former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson, and we have an excellent source as to how long the NFL is looking to suspend Watson. The source is commissioner Roger Goodell, who told reporters he believes Watson should be suspended for the entire 2022 season.

Goodell did not have a timeline as to win the final decision will be made, but the NFLPA will likely appeal any suspension the NFL hands Watson. With Judge Robinson suggesting six games, and Goodell going for 16, I'd bet on the final decision landing somewhere in the vicinity of 10 games.

OK, let's make some money.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Braves at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Key Trend : The Braves are 2-5 in their last seven road games.

: The Braves are 2-5 in their last seven road games. The Pick: Red Sox (+122)

The Braves won in Boston last night, but they are not playing their best baseball of the season. While last night's win felt good for the team's soul, a lot of the problems Atlanta dealt with while losing four of five to the Mets last weekend were still evident.

The Braves outslugged the Red Sox Tuesday but allowed seven runs. Atlanta has allowed at least five runs in its last six games (7.6 per game). It's difficult to win that way. Tonight's starter Kyle Wright has been one of the better pitchers in the National League this season, but allowed six runs to the Mets in his last start and will face a Boston offense that has been hitting the ball out of the park lately. That's not great news for a pitcher who allowed four dingers in his last start and nine in his last five.

On the other side, Nick Pivetta takes the mound for Boston and is prone to giving up the longball himself. He also struggles with command, so the Braves offense will have chances to put runs on the board. Still, Atlanta is favored a little too heavily tonight. We're getting the Red Sox at +122, and I'd be comfortable taking them down to +110.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: The Projection Model doesn't like either the money line or total, but has a B-graded play on the run line.

💰 The Picks

⚾ MLB

Guardians at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Tigers (+150) -- Look who is suddenly tied for first place in the AL Central. I've spent all season waiting for the Guardians to slowly fade from the race, but they've been a little too good while the Twins and White Sox have continued to be a little too mediocre. Still, while the Guardians are overlooked, I have difficulty trusting them as road favorites, even against a team as bad as Detroit.

Aaron Civale starts for Cleveland tonight, and that only helps my confidence in the Tigers. Civale is better than his 6.17 ERA indicates, but he's still a pitch-to-contact guy who relies on his command and often runs into trouble when teams make contact against him in the zone. The Tigers have the worst offense in baseball, but letting opponents put the ball in play as often as Civale does can backfire quickly, and it's not as though Cleveland's offense is incredible.

The Tigers are a live dog tonight. Or would they be live cats? Whatever, just bet them.

Key Trend: Detroit has won five of the last six meetings at Comerica Park.

Twins at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. | TV: MLB Network

The Pick: Under 9 (-110) -- Speaking of the Twins, it isn't a coincidence that as soon as they hit the west coast to face the best team in baseball, their division lead shrinks. The Dodgers are the superior team, but they're favored a little too heavily considering tonight's pitching matchup -- a matchup that makes the under attractive.

Sonny Gray goes for Minnesota, and he's been a big reason they've led the division most of the season. While Gray isn't exceptional at anything, he hasn't shown a glaring weakness this year and has done a brilliant job avoiding hard contact as opponents have only barreled 5.9% of the balls put in play against him. Ryan Pepiot goes for the Dodgers in what will be his fifth start. He has a lot of swing-and-miss stuff that could confound a Twins lineup that can get a bit too swing-happy at times.

Key Trend: The Under is 15-7-5 in the Dodgers last 27 home games.

🔒 SportsLine Pick of the Day: The Projection Model's top play of the night takes place in the thin air of Coors Field where the Colorado Rockies host the St. Louis Cardinals. And if the model isn't enough, MLB expert Matt Snyder is on the same play as well.

⛳ FedEx St. Jude Championship Top 10s

We've had a rough go of it the last few weeks with our golf props. I blame the LIV Tour for jacking up my projections by taking golfers. I don't have nearly enough evidence to support this theory, but it feels good, so I'm going with it. Anyway, here are the five golfers we're betting to finish in the top 10 this weekend.