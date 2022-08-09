The Atlanta Braves (64-46) travel to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox (54-56) in a MLB on TBS matchup on Tuesday evening. Atlanta is currently on a three-game skid and it dropped four of five in an important series against the Mets over the weekend. In a similar manner, Boston has lost four of its last five games, including two straight. Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.09 ERA) starts for Atlanta, while Rich Hill (4-5, 4.52 ERA) is on the mound for Boston.

The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Atlanta is listed at -160 on the money line (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Braves picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Braves vs. Red Sox money line: Atlanta -160, Boston +135

Braves vs. Red Sox run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+100)

Braves vs. Red Sox over-under: 9.5 runs

ATL: Braves are 5-1 in their last six interleague games

BOS: Red Sox are 7-2 in their last nine games following an off day

Why you should back the Braves



First baseman Matt Olson brings terrific plate presence and discipline when he's at bat. Olson owns a smooth swing with home-run and gap-producing power. The 28-year-old has racked up RBIs and doubles thus far. He's tied for 10th in the league in RBIs (70), tied for first in doubles (36) along with 21 home runs. On Aug. 6, he went 2-for-4 with two base hits and two runs were driven in.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson is a reliable and effective player for this ballclub. He's suited up for every game this season and has made a consistent impact. Swanson's athleticism and superb instincts are always on display. The 2022 All-Star owns a compact swing with great bat speed. His batting average is .292 with 16 dingers and 58 RBIs.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Third baseman Rafael Devers is an all-around hitter with an effortless stroke. Devers has power to all parts on the field with terrific bat speed. The two-time All-Star is an excellent run-producer with the ability to hit for average. Devers is fourth in the majors in both batting average (.314) and OPS (.962) while being tied for 11th in home runs (24). He belted a solo home run in his last contest.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is another phenomenal batter who owns an exceptional feel at the plate. The 29-year-old has great bat control along with a solid frame. Bogaerts has also been a reliable defender with a strong throwing arm. The four-time All-Star is ranked seventh in the MLB in batting average (.311) with nine dingers and 47 RBIs. On Aug. 5, he went 4-for-5 with one run driven in and four base hits.

