Report: David Price's forearm issue is back and he might hit the DL on Friday

The David Price soap opera in Boston appears to be taking another turn. Just a few days after news of his confrontation with Hall of Famer and Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley was made public, multiple reports indicate that Price's forearm/elbow injury appears to have resurfaced and he might land on the disabled list ahead of his scheduled Friday night start.

Price, 31, didn't make his first start until May 29 this season, as he started the year on the DL due to an injury in his elbow/forearm area. Many times, injuries in this area are a precursor to a torn ulnar-collateral ligament, which generally needs Tommy John surgery. Price himself did refer to the injury at least once as a "torn elbow," so this seems pretty problematic.

Price had been throwing the ball very well until last time out. In seven starts from June 13-July 16, Price was 4-1 with a 2.66 ERA. In his last start, though, Price allowed six runs (five earned runs) on seven hits and three walks in five innings.

We'll have to wait before knowing for certain -- all the reports say things like "could" and "maybe" regarding Price hitting the disabled list -- but if Price can't go, the fallout is significant.

First off, the Red Sox are in first place and would be losing their second starter. Given that the trade deadline isn't until Monday, perhaps Price's injury would compel the Red Sox to make a bigger move than they previously planned on doing so. Would club president Dave Dombrowski go for a reunion with his former Tigers ace Justin Verlander? Would they jump into the Sonny Gray sweepstakes? Yu Darvish has the Red Sox on his no-trade list, but they could negotiate. Or maybe they turn to a lesser name like now-available Dan Straily.

Stay tuned. This could be big. Maybe.