Scary moment during Thursday afternoon's series finale between the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park (TOR 7, ATL 4). Braves wunderkind Ronald Acuña Jr. exited the game in the seventh inning with a left ankle injury after hitting first base awkwardly while running out a ground ball.

Here's the video. Acuña was in obvious pain and he remained on the ground for a few minutes before walking off under his own power.

Following the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker announced X-rays on Acuña's ankle came back negative. He is day-to-day and they'll see how he feels Friday before setting their lineup.

Acuña, 23, has been the best player on a disappointing Braves team so far this season. He took a .304/.403/.640 batting line into Thursday's game, then hit a leadoff homer, his MLB leading 12th dinger. His 84 total bases lead the National League and his 172 OPS+ is by far the best on the team. Only three other Braves have even a 100 OPS+, and none are over a 114 OPS+.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Although Acuña avoided the injured list, Cristian Pache did not. He exited Thursday's game with a hamstring injury and will go on the injured list, Snitker announced. Ender Inciarte, who had been out with a hamstring injury of his own, will be activated to take Pache's roster spot.

The Braves are now down three outfielders in Acuña, Pache, and Guillermo Heredia, who is on the injured list with a hamstring injury. Inciarte and Marcell Ozuna are their only healthy outfielders at the moment, though third baseman Austin Riley can play the corners, and utility man Ehire Adrianza has experience in all three spots.

Atlanta is 17-20 following Thursday's loss. They've now dropped eight of their last 13 games.